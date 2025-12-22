Penguins' Sidney Crosby Breaks Mario Lemieux's Franchise Record

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been chasing down yet another franchise record this season. In his 21st NHL season, he's already secured every individual and team accolade a player can hope to achieve. He ranks in the top-10 all-time in NHL scoring, has won three Stanley Cups and will be a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

One record that eluded the Penguins' superstar is the franchise's all-time points record. That honor was held for years by legendary player and former team owner, Mario Lemieux. His 1,723 points were an unattainable total two decades ago, but Crosby finally surpassed his predecessor and mentor in a recent contest against the Montreal Canadiens.

During the first period of the Penguins' battle against the Canadiens, Crosby was flying. He picked up a game-tying goal on a vintage redirection, registering his 1,723rd career point in the process. A few minutes later, he picked up the secondary assist on a Rickard Rakell goal, giving him his 1,724th point and a new franchise record. He also becomes the sole owner of eighth all-time on the NHL's scoring list.

The game paused for a few minutes as his teammates all spilled onto the ice to congratulate their captain while the crowd enthusiastically cheered him on.

Franchise GOAT

Crosby now has no barriers between himself and the title of the greatest Penguins player in team history. Just like Lemieux's point total, the idea of someone surpassing Lemieux's greatness was a foreign concept in Pittsburgh. After all, Lemieux not only rescued the organization from obscurity in the 1980s, but he also literally saved the franchise from relocation in the 1990s and 2000s by acquiring the team and securing a new arena.

Yet Crosby's career is among the best. Sid the Kid entered the league as an 18-year-old with sky-high expectations.

He met every single expectation and then exceeded them.

Dec 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) handles the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby Still Dominating

What makes Crosby even more exceptional is the high level he's playing at in his 21st season. Through 34 games, he has 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points to lead the Penguins. He's trying to become the first player in NHL history to average a point per game in 21 consecutive seasons, which would break the record he previously set last season.

He also has the Penguins in the playoff hunt, something no one expected this season. As the franchise clearly moves into a rebuilding phase, Crosby's greatness is what's keeping the team in contention and moving it forward.

