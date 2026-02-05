Women's College Hockey Players in 2026 Olympics, Roster Breakdown, Schedule: Puck Drop

Even though the Opening Ceremony won't be held for another day, the competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, is already under way. This morning, the women's hockey tournament will start its preliminary rounds.

This includes Team USA, which will open against Czechia in the extremely challenging Group A, that also includes Canada.

How many women on the two teams played at the collegiate level in the United States? All of them. However, the Americans differ from their rivals in one significant way, the entire Canadian roster has players already playing professionally in the PWHL.

Team USA's roster has 16 athletes who are NCAA alums. The other seven are still active, playing in the NCAA this season: Joy Dunne, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Tessa Janecke, Ava McNaughton, Abbey Murphy and Kirsten Simms.

Overall, 53 percent of all the women participating in the tournament (122 of 230) played collegiately per the NCAA. There are 36 NCAA schools represented and 16 conferences at various levels. In addition to the 92 athletes who competed at the Division I, there's another 17 from Division II and 15 from Division III.

Women's College Players in the Olympics by College

Ohio State (13): Cayla Barnes+ (USA), Hannah Bilka+ (USA), Andrea Brändli+ (Switzerland), Joy Dunne* (USA), Jenn Gardiner (Canada), Sophie Jaques (Canada), Mira Jungåker* (Sweden), Sofie Lundin (Sweden), Emma Maltais (Canada), Jenna Raunio* (Sweden), Natalie Spooner (Canada), Hilda Svensson* (Sweden), Sanni Vanhanen* (Finland).

Wisconsin (12): Emily Clark (Canada), Britta Curl-Salemme (USA), Ann-Renée Desbiens (Canada), Laila Edwards* (USA), Caroline Harvey* (USA), Hilary Knight (USA), Ava McNaughton* (USA), Sarah Nurse (Canada), Adéla Šapovalivová* (Czech Republic), Kirsten Simms* (USA), Blayre Turnbull (Canada), Daryl Watts+ (Canada).

Minnesota (9): Josefin Bouveng* (Sweden), Taylor Heise (USA), Nelli Laitinen* (Finland), Natálie Mlýnková+ (Czech Republic), Abbey Murphy* (USA), Kelly Pannek (USA), Tereza Plosová* (Czech Republic), Lee Stecklein (USA), Grace Zumwinkle (USA).

Northeastern (9): Chloé Aurard-Bushee (France), Alessia Baechler (Switzerland), Kendall Coyne Schofield (USA), Aerin Frankel (USA), Lisa Johansson (Sweden), Denisa Krížová (Czech Republic), Alina Müller (Switzerland), Gwyneth Philips (USA), Hayley Scamurra (USA).

Minnesota Duluth (8): Tindra Holm+ (Sweden), Katarina "Nina" Jobst-Smith (Germany), Thea Johansson* (Sweden), Ida Karlsson* (Sweden), Jocelyne Larocque (Canada), Katerina Mrázová (Czech Republic), Emma Söderberg (Sweden), Lara Stalder (Switzerland).

St. Cloud State (8): Sanni Ahola (Finland), Klára Hymlárová (Czech Republic), Laura Kluge (Germany), Emilia Kyrkkö* (Finland), Jenniina Nylund (Finland), Svenja Voight* (Germany), Siiri Yrjölä* (Finland), Laura Zimmermann* (Switzerland).

Clarkson (7): Erin Ambrose (Canada), Renata Fast (Canada), Manon le Scodan* (France), Michaela Pejzlová (Czech Republic), Ella Shelton (Canada), Andrea Trnková*+ (Czech Republic), Haley Winn (USA).

University of Maine (7): Anna Caumo+ (Italy), Rahel Enzler (Switzerland), Ida Kuoppala (Finland)., Vendula Pribylová (Czech Republic), Tereza Vanišová (Czech Republic), Lilli Welcke+ (Germany), Luisa Welcke+ (Germany).

Boston U. (6): Andrea Brändli+ (Switzerland), Nadia Mattivi (Italy), Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada), Kayla Tutino (Italy), Lilli Welcke*+ (Germany), Luisa Welcke*+ (Germany).

Boston College (5): Cayla Barnes+ (USA), Hannah Bilka+ (USA), Alex Carpenter (USA), Megan Keller (USA), Daryl Watts+ (Canada).

Cornell (4): Laura Fortino (Italy), Rory Guilday (USA), Brianne Jenner (Canada), Kristin O'Neill (Canada).

Penn State (4): Jessica Adolfsson (Sweden), Matilde Fantin (Italy), Nicole Hall* (Sweden), Tessa Janecke* (USA).

Colgate (3): Kristýna Kaltounková (Czech Republic), Noemi Neubauerová+ (Czech Republic), Kayle Osborne (Canada).

North Dakota (3): Michelle Karvinen (Finland), Emma Nuutinen+ (Finland), Susanna Tapani (Finland)..

Providence (3): Sandra Abstreiter (Germany), Sara Hjalmarsson (Sweden), Noemi Neubauerová+ (Czech Republic).

St. Lawrence (3): Julia Gosling (Canada), Kristen Guerriero (Italy), Justine Reyes (Italy).

Vermont (3): Sini Karjalainen (Finland), Julia Mesplède* (France), Natálie Mlýnková+ (Czech Republic).

Dartmouth (2): Michaela Hesová* (Czech Republic), Laura Stacey (Canada).

Harvard (2): Kristin Della Rovere (Italy), Emerance Maschmeyer (Canada).

Lindenwood (2): Lucie Quarto* (France), Élina Zilliox* (France).

Mercyhurst (2): Emma Nuutinen+ (Finland), Julia Schalin* (Finland).

Princeton (2): Sarah Fillier (Canada), Claire Thompson (Canada).

Quinnipiac (2): Jade Barbirati* (France), Kati Tabin (Canada).

Rensselaer (2): Nina Christof* (Germany), Andrea Trnková+ (Czech Republic).

St. Thomas (2): Saskia Maurer (Switzerland), Nicole Vallario (Switzerland).

Brown: Jacqueline Pierri (Italy).

Franklin Pierce: Anna Caumo* (Italy).

Holy Cross: Naemi Herzig (Switzerland).

Long Island University: Tindra Holm+ (Sweden).

Merrimack: Dominika Lásková (Czech Republic).

Norwich: Sophie Leclerc (France).

Sacred Heart: Amie Fielding Varano (Italy).

Syracuse: Akane Hosoyamada (Japan)

Trinity (Conn.): Marta Mazzocchi* (Italy).

Union: Monja Wagner (Switzerland).

Wesleyan (Conn.): Rei Halloran (Japan).



* active; +played at more than one school

Women's College Players on Olympic Hockey Teams United States (23): Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl-Salemme, Joy Dunne, Laila Edwards, Aerin Frankel, Rory Guilday, Caroline Harvey, Taylor Heise, Tessa Janecke, Megan Keller, Hilary Knight, Ava McNaughton, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Gwyneth Philips, Hayley Scamurra, Kirsten Simms, Lee Stecklein, Haley Winn, Grace Zumwinkle.

Canada (23): Erin Ambrose, Emily Clark, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Renata Fast, Sarah Fillier, Jenn Gardiner, Julia Gosling, Sophie Jaques, Brianne Jenner, Jocelyne Larocque, Emma Maltais, Emerance Maschmeyer, Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Kayle Osborne, Marie-Philip Poulin, Ella Shelton, Natalie Spooner, Laura Stacey, Kati Tabin, Claire Thompson, Blayre Turnbull, Daryl Watts.

Czech Republic (14): Michaela Hesová, Klára Hymlárová, Kristýna Kaltounková, Denisa Krížová, Dominika Lásková, Natálie Mlýnková, Katerina Mrázová, Noemi Neubauerová, Michaela Pejzlová, Tereza Plosová, Vendula Pribylová, Adéla Šapovalivová, Andrea Trnková, Tereza Vanišová.

Sweden (13): Jessica Adolfsson, Josefin Bouveng, Nicole Hall, Sara Hjalmarsson, Tindra Holm, Lisa Johansson, Thea Johansson, Mira Jungåker, Ida Karlsson, Sofie Lundin, Jenna Raunio, Emma Söderberg, Hilda Svensson.

Finland (12): Sanni Ahola, Sini Karjalainen, Michelle Karvinen, Ida Kuoppala, Emilia Kyrkkö, Nelli Laitinen, Emma Nuutinen, Jenniina Nylund, Julia Schalin, Susanna Tapani, Sanni Vanhanen, Sirri Yrjölä.

Italy (11): Anna Caumo, Kristin Della Rovere, Matilde Fantin, Amie Fielding Varano, Laura Fortino, Kristen Guerriero, Nadia Mattivi, Marta Mazzocchi, Jacqueline Pierri, Justine Reyes, Kayla Tutino.

Switzerland (10): Alessia Baechler, Andrea Brändli, Rahel Enzler, Naemi Herzig, Saskia Maurer, Alina Müller, Lara Stalder, Nicole Vallario, Monja Wagner, Laura Zimmermann.

France (7): Chloé Aurard-Bushee, Jade Barbirati, Manon le Scodan, Sophie Leclerc, Julia Mesplède, Lucie Quarto, Élina Zilliox.

Germany (7): Sandra Abstreiter, Nina Christof, Katarina "Nina" Jobst-Smith, Laura Kluge, Svenja Voight, Lilli Welcke, Luisa Welcke.

Japan (2): Rei Halloran, Akane Hosoyamada.

How to Watch Olympic Women's Hockey Live streaming of Team USA will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Live and tape-delayed coverage will be shown on a variety of channels including: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network. USA Network will show the Team USA Opener agianst Czechia.

Group A: Canada, United States, Finland, Czechia, Switzerland Thursday, February 5

United States vs. Czechia, Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada. Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.



Friday, February 6

Czechia vs. Switzerland, PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 8:40 a.m.



Saturday, February 7

United States vs. Finland, Fiera Milano, Milan, 12:40 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada, Fiera Milano, Milan, 5:10 p.m.



Sunday, February 8

Czechia vs. Finland, Fiera Milano, Milan, 5:10 p.m.



Monday, February 9

Switzerland vs. United States PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 4 p.m.

Canada vs. Czechia, Fiera Milano, Milan, 5:10 p.m.



Tuesday, February 10

Canada vs, United States, PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 2:10 p.m.

Finland vs. Switzerland, Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.

Group B: Germany, Sweden, Japan, Italy, France Thursday, February 5

Sweden vs. Germany, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6;10 a.m. ET

Italy vs. France PalaItalia, Santa Giulia, Milan, 8:40 a.m.



Friday, February 6

France vs. Japan, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.



Saturday, February 7

Germany vs. Japan , Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.

Sweden vs. Italy, PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 8:40 a.m.



Sunday, February 8

France vs. Sweden, Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m.



Monday, February 9

Japan vs. Italy, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.

Germany vs. France Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m



Tuesday, February 10

Japan vs. Sweden, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.

Italy vs. Germany, Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m.

Playoff Round Quarterfinals

Friday, February 13

Game 1 at Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m ET

Game 2 at Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.



Saturday, February 14

Game 3 at Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m.

Game 4 at Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.



Semifinals

Monday, February 16

Game 1 at PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 10:40 a.m.

Game 2 at PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 3:10 p.m.



Bronze medal game

Thursday, February 19

Semifinal losers, at PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 10:40 a.m. ET



Gold medal game

Thursday, February 19

Semifinal winners, at PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 3:10 p.m. ET

Puck Drop: Thursday, February 5, 2026

