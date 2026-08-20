U.S. Select Team Completes Dramatic Comeback in Four Nations Championship

After erasing a three-goal deficit, the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team finished the 2026 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament undefeated with a 5-4 shootout victory over host Czechia in the championship game on Wednesday.

The shootout was the only part of the game that wasn’t close. Aiden Kelly, Dylan Delgado and Levi Ellingsen all connected for the U.S., while goaltender Chase Pastor stopped all three attempts faced to help the Americans win their 10th all-time title at the Under-17 Four Nations Tournament.

Pastor had 35 saves in regulation but got off to a rocky start as Tomáš Albrecht, Marek Domkář and Marek Sedláček all scored to give Czechia a 3-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes, 34 seconds. However, the U.S. responded over the next five minutes, with goals by Jack Riehl and Parker Colmer, the latter of which went off a defender, to end the first period down just one goal.

Benjamin Slavick tied the game at 13:06 of the second period, and after Czechia retook the lead Sorey Saumweber made it 4-0 at 6:13 of the third period. Neither team managed to score during the 5-minute overtime, leading to the shootout.

Czechia had a 39-37 edge in shots, but the U.S. had a 12-2 edge in blocked shots. Riehl was named the U.S. player of the game.

The U.S. won only one of its games in regulation,4-3 over Czechia in its opener, notching a 6-5 win over Switzerland and 7-6 over Slovakia in overtime at Chomutov, Czechia.

Puck Drop: Thursday, August 20, 2026

• RPI fans are shaking their heads after the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) made a trade with the Kamloops Blazers for forward Josh Evaschesen in exchange for 2027 first- and fourth-round picks and a 2029 sixth-round pick. The 20-year-old is expected to play for in his home town, Medicine Hat, this season instead of report to RPI. The Engineers lost a commitment last week from forward Shane Smith, who instead signed with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL).

• Recruiting update: Providence received a commitment from forward Alex Donovan, who had been previously committed to Denver. … Forward Zach Lansard, a third-round draft pick by Carolina, committed to Minnesota-Duluth. … Defender Anais Leprohon, who has played on two U18 Team Cananda teams, committed to Minnesota for 2027.

• Michigan State introduced new athletic director Dan Bartholomae. The Detroit News reported that his five-year contract includes a base salary of approximately $1.3 million, and total revenue just over $1.5 million. His predecessor J Batt had a six-year contract for roughly $1,85 million in annual base pay. Michigan State will collect a $3.95 million buyout from Kentucky on Batt’s departure, but owes $5.1 million to Western Michigan for Bartholomae. For more, check out Michigan State Spartans On SI.

• Denver announced it created a Chief of Staff position “to further strengthen the organizational structure and expand the reach and brand of one of college hockey's premier programs,” and called it the first position of its kind on college hockey. Amanda Kremer’s duties “will include coordinating high-priority projects, overseeing signature events and strengthening DU hockey's collaboration across the athletic department, University and local business community.”

• Former Arizona State forward Cruz Lucius was traded by the Penguins to the Ducks for future considerations. Lucius had declined a contract offer in the spring, but he’s also one of the players who had his eligibility status change and has a fifth year remaining should he want to return for 2026-27.

Teammates for life 🇺🇸🏒



The @1980MiracleTeam members were honored to participate in The Ranch’s Golf Tournament on Monday in support of fallen teammate Mark Pavelich.



Please consider supporting this important work at https://t.co/YpdOXImJna.#TeammatesForLife #MiracleOnIce pic.twitter.com/bFbPy4KMCj — 1980 Miracle Hockey Team (@1980MiracleTeam) August 19, 2026

Countdown to the 2026-27 Season

… 43 days

Hockey Quote of the Day

“When he was really young, just able to sit up on his own, he would sit and he could see a bug crawling on the floor, and he’d just stare at it. You’re thinking: ‘What is he looking at?’ But he’d spot this bug crawling and he just stayed focused on it. I thought, ‘Wow, that kid’s got some concentration.’” Chuck Hellebuyck on his son, Connor

This Date in Hockey History August 20, 1963: Defenseman Shawn Cronin, one of four players from Illinois-Chicago to play in the NHL, was born in Joliet, Ill.



August 20, 1969: Michigan State forward Pat Murray was born in Stratford, Ontario.



August 20, 1976: Boston University standout center Chris Drury was born in Trumbull, Conn.



August 20, 1982: Colorado College defenseman Richard Petiot was born in Daysland, Alberta.



August 20, 1985: Northeastern center Joe Vitale was Born in St. Louis.



August 20, 1986: Clarkson center Steven Zalewski was born in Utica, N.Y.



August 20, 1991: Ohio State center Tanner Fritz was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta.



August 20, 1992: North Dakota goaltender Zane McIntyre was born in Grand Forks, N.D.



August 20, 1997: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden was named the new team president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.



August 20, 2019: Russ Conway, who went to Northeastern, died of heart disease in the same town he was born in, Haverhill, Mass. The sports journalist broke the story about Alan Eagleson and the mismanagement of funds including National Hockey League players' pensions.

We'll Leave You With This ...

Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) brought the Stanley Cup back to where he grew up in Long Island, and played hockey as a youth at The Rinx in Hauppauge.

"I’ll never forget this day.”



Sound Beach's Brandon Bussi brings Stanley Cup to Long Island as he celebrates his day with the trophy by hosting both public and private eventshttps://t.co/EUcDTXPCXGhttps://t.co/EUcDTXPCXG — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) August 19, 2026

Brandon Bussi ends event at Rinx walking outside to display Stanley Cup to all the people who waited but couldn’t get in by 1145pm conclusion. pic.twitter.com/J6NYbhZfFC — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) August 19, 2026

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