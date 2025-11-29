Union Embraces Black Friday by Setting Friendship Four Record: Puck Drop
Sacred Heart scored the first goal of the 2025 Friendship Four, as freshman forward Gavin Bryant netted it 7:13 into the opening period. However, it turned out to be the highlight of the day for the Pioneers as everything went downhill from there.
No. 20 Union scored three times before the end of the period, three more times in the second period to pull away and set a tournament record for goals with an 8-1 victory at SSE Arena. Sophomore forward Ben Muthersbaugh led the onslaught with two goals and one assist as 13 different players ended up with at least one point.
Connor Smith, Lucas Buzziol, Tyler Dunbar and Riley Brueck all had a goal and an assist. Drew Sutton and Brandon Buhr completed the scoring. Junior defenseman Carter Rose, freshman forward Alex Laurenza, and senior forward Nate Hanley all had two assists for Union (9-3-2).
Sophomore goaltender Cameron Korpi made 15 saves to get the win. Freshman Brendan Holahan relieved him for the final five minutes and made his first collegiate save.
Meanwhile, sophomore Matteo Drobac stopped all 23 shots to notch his second career shutout as Miami blanked RIT 4-0. The RedHawks (9-4) scored 3 minutes into the game with Ethan Hay sliding a rebound off a Nicholas Mikan shot to Bradley Walker for the only goal they would need. Ilia Morozov scored in the second period and Miami added two empty-net goals.
Sacred Heart (6-6-1) will face RIT (9-5) in the morning game Saturday, with Union and Miami subsequently playing for the Belpot Trophy to wrap up the only Division I college hockey tournament played in another country.
Puck Drop: Saturday, November 29, 2025
• The Seattle Torrent's home opener drew 16,014 fans, which set the record for largest attendance at a women's hockey game in a U.S. arena and the highest attended home venue game in PWHL history.
• Former Boston College defenseman Mike Matheson signed a five-year, $30 million contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens. The 31-year-old is an 11-year NHL veteran averages 24 minutes, 50 seconds of ice time per game, which is 10th in the league this season.
• Break Away on SI makes the case for former Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini to be the early frontrunner for league MVP this season.
• Check out this play by former Notre Dame forward Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders:
Friday's Scores
MEN
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
No. 20 Union 8, Sacred Heart 1
Miami 4, RIT 0
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska 2, St. Lawrence 0
Clarkson 2, UMass Lowell 0
AHA
Air Force 6, Canisius 3
Robert Morris 3, Mercyhurst 1
CCHA
St. Thomas 3, Michigan Tech 3, (SO)
No. 14 Minnesota State 4, Northern Michigan 0
Lake Superior 2, Augustana 1
Non-Conference
No. 15 Boston College 5, Notre Dame 3
Arizona State 3, Ohio State 2 (OT)
No. 13 Dartmouth 7, Vermont 2
RPI 4, Niagara 1
Lindenwood 5, Long Island 2
Bowling Green 4, Princeton 1
Colorado College 3, No. 16 Providence 2
No. 1 Michigan 5, Harvard 1
No. 3 Michigan State 4, Colgate 1
Yale 2, Omaha 1
No. 6 North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 3
WOMEN
D1 in DC
No. 2 Ohio State 8, No. 10 Clarkson 0
No. 14 St. Cloud State 3, No. 12 Colgate 2 (OT)
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
No. 8 UConn 4, No. 9 Quinnipiac 3
Yale 5, Sacred Heart 0
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Mercyhurst 6, Stonehill 1
AHA
Robert Morris 5, RIT 1
Non-Conference
No. 15 Minnesota State 5, Dartmouth 2
Maine 4, Harvard 3 (OT)
No. 7 Northeastern 3, No. 4 Penn State 2
Syracuse 3, Rensselaer
Lindenwood 7, Bemidji State 4
Boston College 3, St. Lawrence 2
Union 7, Delaware 0
Vermont 4, No. 5 Cornell 3
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Saturday's Schedule
MEN
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
Third-place game: Sacred Heart vs. RIT, 10 a.m. ET
Championship: No. 20 Union vs. Miami, 2 p.m. ET
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska vs. Clarkson, 7:30 p.m. ET
UMass Lowell vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game (Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.)
Minnesota vs. No. 4 Denver, 7 p.m. MT
AHA
Air Force at Canisius, 1 p.m. ET
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET
CCHA
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET
No. 14 Minnesota State at Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m. ET
Augustana at Lake Superior, 7 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Merrimack at No. 13 Dartmouth, 4 p.m. ET
Brown at No. 11 Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET
Stonehill at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
No. 18 Massachusetts at Army, 4 p.m. ET
RPI at Niagara, 5 p.m. ET
Ohio State at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT
New Hampshire at Bentley, 5 p.m. ET
Long Island at Lindenwood, 5 p.m. CT
Providence at Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT
Bemidji State at No. 6 North Dakota, TSN2 6 p.m. CT
No. 19 Boston University vs. No. 17 Cornell, 8 p.m. ET (Red Hot Hockey: Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, N.Y.)
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
No. 1 Michigan at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at Yale, 7 p.m. ET
WOMEN
D1 in DC
No. 10 Clarkson vs. No. 14 St. Cloud State, noon ET
No. 12 Colgate vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 5 p.m. ET
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
Third-place game: No. 9 Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m. ET
Championship: UConn vs. Yale, 6:30 p.m. ET
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Mercyhurst vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT
AHA
Robert Morris at RIT, 2:05 ET
This Date in Hockey History:
November 29, 1888: Hall of Fame forward Jack Walker was born to Silver Mountain, Ontario.
November 29, 1924: The Montreal Forum opened.
November 29, 1956: Minnesota defenseman Bill Baker, who was on the Miracle on Ice team that won the gold medal in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, was born in Grand Rapids, Minn.
November 29, 1959: Minnesota center Neal Broten, the first Hobey Baker Award winner and was also on the Miracle on Ice team, was born in Roseau, Minn.
November 29, 1963: Bowling Green right wing Mike Natyshak was born in Belle River, Ontario.
November 29, 1967: Former Michigan center, and future Wolverines coach, Red Berenson was traded along with Barclay Plager by the New York Rangers to the St. Louis Bues for forwards Ron Atwell and Ron Stewart. He went to Berenson tally 172 goals and 412 points in 519 games and was a captain. Later that night the Blues beat the Kings for Scotty Bowmans’ first career victory.
November 29, 1968: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposite made his NHL debut in relief during a 5-4 loss at the Oakland Seals. It was just the first of 13 games he played for the Montreal Canadiens before being claimed off waivers by the Chicago Blackhawks.
November 29, 1979: Former Minnesota right wing Paul Holmgren had a goal and two assists as the Philadelphia Flyers extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games with a 6-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota North Stars.
19 straight games (16-0-3), with a 6-4 win over the visiting Minnesota North Stars.
November 29, 1983: Dartmouth left wing Tanner Glass was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.
November 29, 1987: UMass defenseman Matt Irwin was born in Victoria, British Columbia.
November 29, 1990: Omaha defenseman Andrej Šustr was born in Plzen, Czechoslovakia.
November 29, 2001: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter notched his 23rd shutout as the New York Rangers defeated visiting Carolina 5-0. He would have only one more before retiring in 2003.
November 29, 2003: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios scored his 900th point with an assist for Detroit in a 2-1 victory at St. Louis.
November 29, 2004: Hunter Brzustewicz, who played for the US National Team Development Program, was born in Washington, Mich.
November 29, 2021: Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes notched his 100th assist in 151 games, tying former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch for the sixth-fastest in NHL history. The Canucks defeated the Canadiens 2-1.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country.”
— Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Ken Dryden (Cornell)
We'll Leave You With This ...
Former Boston University forward Clayton Keller played for the Utah Mammoth during their 4-3 loss at Dallas on Friday, one day after his father, Bryan, unexpectedly died. Even though he didn't score, he was named the first star after the game.