U.S Opens World Juniors with Solid Win over Germany: Puck Drop

North Dakota forward Will Zellers had two goals and one assist to lead Team USA to a 6-3 victory over Germany on the first day of the 50th IIHF World Junior Championship.

The U.S. never trailed as Minnesota Duluth's Max Plante opened the scoring 5:34 into the game by burying a loose puck off a Teddy Stiga breakaway that went off the post. Chase Reid and Will Horcoff (Michigan) extended the lead to 3-0 during the opening period before Germany finally got on the board with a Timo Kose goal.

Germany's Simon Seidl made it 3-2 off a turnover, when Zellers scored his first goal off a rebound, which was quickly answered by Lenny Boos to complete a three-on-two break. But Zellers subsequently scored from the high slot, followed by a rip from Cole Eiserman (Boston University) from the left circle completed the scoring late in the second period.

Cole Hutson (Boston University) has his second assist on the final goal, and Anthony Spellacy also had two assists at Grand Casino Arena.

“What a great atmosphere tonight and I know it’s only going to get better,” U.S. National Junior Team coach Bob Motzko (Minnesota) said in a release. “I liked a lot of what we did tonight and we certainly have some things to shore up, but overall, a good start.”

Denver forward Brendan McMorrow was named the U.S. Player of the game. The U.S. outshot Germany 47-21. Caleb Heil got the win in net.

2026 World Junior Championship At St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minn,

Saturday's Games (All Times ET)

Slovakia vs. Germany; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN3

Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m., TSN

United States vs. Switzerland; 6 p.m., NHLN, TSN3

Denmark vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

U.S. Collegiate Selects Take 3-2 Loss to Canada at Spengler Cup

The U.S Collegiate Selects took a 3-2 loss to Canada in its opener of the 97th Spengler Cup in Switzerland. After falling behind 3-0, Gavin McCarthy (Boston University) began the comeback attempt and Jack Musa (Massachusetts) scored on a breakaway. Josh Kotai (Augustana) made 32 saves against the team of Canadian professionals who had 37-year old James Reimer in net.

The U.S. Collegiate Selects will face HC Davos on Saturday.

Puck Drop: Saturday, December 27, 2025

• Catching up at the World Juniors, Luke Osburn (Wisconsin) had a goal and an assist, and Will Horcoff (Michigan) and Max Plante (Minnesota Duluth) also scored when the U.S defeated Finland 3-1 in its final tuneup game on Tuesday. ... Brodie Ziemer (Minnesota) was named captain of Team USA, with alternates James Hagens (Boston College), Cole Hutson (Boston University), Plante and Teddy Stiga (Boston College). ... The final Team USA cuts from the 25-man roster were Trevor Connelly (injured), Jacob Kvasnicka and Blake Fiddler ... The team received a loud ovation at the Lions at Vikings NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Day.

• Porter Martone of (Michigan State) scored an open-net goal and was subsequently received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as Canada opened the world juniors hockey with a 7-5 victory over Czechia. Michael Hage (Michigan) had a goal and two assists. Czechia eliminated Canada in the quarterfinals of the previous two tournaments.

• Former Boston University center Macklin Celebrini tied Sidney Crosby for the most points before Christmas by a teenager in league history. By scoring a goal for San Jose against Vegas on Tuesday night, a 7-2 victory for the host Golden Knights, he had 55 points before the holiday break.

• Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Addition of Oscar Hemming to Roster

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

College Hockey Schedule Saturday, December 27

MEN

Non-Conference

Arizona State at No. 8 Dartmouth, 5 p.m. ET



Sunday, December 28

ECAC

Brown at Princeton, 2 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Arizona State at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Army at Long Island, 5 p.m. ET



Great Lakes Invitational (at Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Miami vs. Michigan Tech, 3:37 p.m. ET

Ferris State vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET



Holiday Face-Off (at Milwaukee, Wis.)

Lake Superior vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 7 Western Michigan, 7:30 CT



Exhibition

Concordia at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 2:00 ET

Bentley at UMass Lowell, 3:30 ET



Monday, December 29

Hockey East

Merrimack at Vermont, 6 p.m ET



Holiday Face-Off (at Milwaukee, Wis.)

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m. CT

Championship, 7:30 p.m. CT



Great Lakes Invitational (at Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Third-Place Game, 4 p.m. ET

Championship, 7:30 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

RIT at Clarkson. 6 p.m. ET



Exhibition

US Under-18 at Bowling Green. 7 p.m. ET



Tuesday, December 30

AHA

Robert Morris at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m. ET



Wednesday, December 31

Non-Conference

Long Island at No. 11 UConn, 2 p.m. ET

Exhibition

Guelph at Niagara, 2 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Tuesday, December 30

Non-Conference

Brown vs. Maine. 5 p.m. ET (Portland, Maine)

No. 10 Cornell at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: December 27, 1952: Harvard defeated Boston University 7-4 to win the first Beanpot tournament championship. Harvard’s Walt Greeley was named the most valuable player.



December 27, 1958: RPI goaltender Kevin Constanine, who finished his degree at Nevada Reno and went on to coach at numerous levels including in the NFL, was born in International Falls, Minn.



December 27, 1971: Lake Superior State defenseman Mike Mnatteucci was born in Trail, British Columbia.



December 27, 1971: Michigan State center Bryan Smolinski was born in Toledo.



December 27, 1974: Boston University left wing Jay Pandolfo was born in Winchester, Mass.



December 27, 1976: Providence right wing Fernando Pisani was born in Edmonton.



December 27, 1977: Boston College center Blake Bellefeuille was born in Framingham, Mass.



December 27, 1977: Forner Denver goaltender Pete LoPresti notched his fifth, and last, NHL shutout as the Minnesota North Stars defeated St. Louis 1-0.



December 27, 1979: The Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena, a 3-2 loss to the Blues. Brian Sutter scored the first goal in the new facility.



December 27, 1981: Vermont left wing Patrick Sharp was born in Winnipeg.



December 27, 1981: Wayne Gretzky was named “Man of the Year” by the Sporting News and then backed it up with four goals and an assist to lead Edmonton to a 10-3 victory over Los Angeles. The output gave him 100 points in 38 games, making him the fastest to hit that mark in league history. He broke the record two years later in 34 games. It also gave him 400 career points in 197 games.



December 27, 1985: Denver center Paul Statsny was born in Quebec City.



December 27, 1986: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson became the first American-born player in NHL history to score 600 career points as the Boston Bruins took a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.



December 27, 1989: Wayne Greetzky was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Decade, edging Joe Montana and Magic Johnson for the honor.



December 27, 1989: Jimmy Carson, who played for team USA in international tournaments, led Detroit a fierce comeback from a four-goal deficit entering the third period with three power-play goals and his seventh career hat trick, as the Red Wings salvaged a 7-7 tie in Toronto,



December 27, 1990: Former Bemidji State center Joel Otto tallied 24 penalty minutes as Calgary tied Edmonton 1-1.



December 26, 1996: Former Boston College standout Brian Leeth notched two assists to become the highest-scoring defenseman in New York Rangers history during a 3-2 victory over Anaheim. The previous mark was held by Ron Greschner (610).



December 27, 1997: John Vanbiesbrouck became the second U.S.-born goalie to record 300 NHL victories as the Florida Panthers won at the New York Islanders, 6-2.



December 27, 2000: Mario Lemieux returned to the NHL to play a game for the first time since April 26, 1997. He had an assist on his first shift and later added a goal and an assist as Pittsburgh defeated Toronto 5-0.



December 27, 2001: Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi was born in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Quebec



December 27, 2003: Former Wisconsin defenseman Sean Hill scored to end Carolina’s 0-for-26 power-play slump and then got another as the game-winner in overtime to lead a 2-1 victory against visiting Montreal.



December 27, 2003: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish scored the game-winning goal for the second straight night as the Islanders defeated the visiting Maple Leafs, 3-1. It was his second goal of the game.



December 27, 2007: Mark Parrish scored his 200th NHL goal. The former St. Cloud State right wing helped the Minnesota Wild win at Phoenix 3-2, even though the Coyotes had a 48-26 edge in shots on goal. Niklas Backstrom made 46 saves to get the tough win.



December 27, 2013: Former Minnesota Duluth forward Justin Fontaine and Stephane Velleux scored goals 10 seconds apart to set a Wild record, but Minnesota still lost at Winnipeg 6-4.



December 27, 2014: Former Wisconsin center Derrek Stepan notched his third career hat trick with three different kinds of goals, shorthanded, power play and even strength, as the New York Rangers won their eighth-straight win with a 3-1 victory over visiting New Jersey.



