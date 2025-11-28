Sharks Phenom Tops MVP Rankings
The San Jose Sharks are one of several teams in the hunt for a postseason spot this season. Riding high on after a hot stretch, the organization is trying to snap a six-season long playoff drought.
Leading the Sharks' resurgence is their second-year phenom. Macklin Celebrini has quickly become one of the top players in the NHL, and at just 19 years old, he should be considered the front-runner for the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.
The Next Superstar
The NHL is in a golden era currently. Two future Hall of Famers in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are still firing on all cylinders. Players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon are in their physical primes and putting up ungodly numbers.
Now, Celebrini is joining their ranks. Through 24 games, he is tied for second in the NHL in scoring with 34 points on 14 goals and 20 assists. Right on the heels of MacKinnon for the league lead, Celebrini's been an absolute force this year.
Points by the Bunches
One way Celebrini stands out is his multi-point efforts. He's recorded multiple points in a game nine times so far this season, highlighted by a three-goal, five-point performance against the New York Rangers earlier in the season.
It's a sign of how comfortable Celebrini has become in just his second season. And with said comfortability comes another level of confidence and dominance. After an impressive 63-point campaign in 70 games as a rookie, he's taken that patented sophomoric jump into superstardom.
Definition of MVP
The Hart Trophy often is awarded to the best offensive player at the end of the year, but the thing to keep in mind is that this trophy goes to the player judged to be most valuable to his team.
There's no way another player is more important to their team right now than Celebrini is to San Jose. Take MacKinnon out of the Avalanche, and they are much worse, but not awful. Take McDavid out of Edmonon and Draisaitl is still there.
Take Celebrini off the ice in San Jose, and it's back to the basement. The Sharks are seeing improvements from multiple young players, but it's all feeding off of the his rise. Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov looks much more comfortable, and he's posted his best NHL numbers so far this season.
Second-year forward Will Smith is noticeably better this season too. Playing alongside Celebrini, the duo has combined for over 50 points through 24 contests. Smith, like Celebrini, is also on pace to shatter the points he posted as a rookie.
That's largely due to Celebrini's impact. He's become a dynamic and dominating force on both ends of the ice. With the league surpassing the first quarter mark and moving into the halfway point, it's clear that Celebrini is and should be the front-runner for the Hart Trophy.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!