Breakaway on SI

Sharks Phenom Tops MVP Rankings

Leading the San Jose Sharks' resurgence is their second-year phenom, and he should be considered the front-runner for the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

Jacob Punturi

Nov 23, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) pursues the puck during a game against the Boston Bruins in the third period at SAP Center in San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) pursues the puck during a game against the Boston Bruins in the third period at SAP Center in San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Jose Sharks are one of several teams in the hunt for a postseason spot this season. Riding high on after a hot stretch, the organization is trying to snap a six-season long playoff drought.

Leading the Sharks' resurgence is their second-year phenom. Macklin Celebrini has quickly become one of the top players in the NHL, and at just 19 years old, he should be considered the front-runner for the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player.

The Next Superstar

The NHL is in a golden era currently. Two future Hall of Famers in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are still firing on all cylinders. Players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon are in their physical primes and putting up ungodly numbers.

Now, Celebrini is joining their ranks. Through 24 games, he is tied for second in the NHL in scoring with 34 points on 14 goals and 20 assists. Right on the heels of MacKinnon for the league lead, Celebrini's been an absolute force this year.

Points by the Bunches

One way Celebrini stands out is his multi-point efforts. He's recorded multiple points in a game nine times so far this season, highlighted by a three-goal, five-point performance against the New York Rangers earlier in the season.

It's a sign of how comfortable Celebrini has become in just his second season. And with said comfortability comes another level of confidence and dominance. After an impressive 63-point campaign in 70 games as a rookie, he's taken that patented sophomoric jump into superstardom.

Hockey players watch from the benc
Nov 23, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) and center Macklin Celebrini (71) watch the action against the Boston Bruins from the bench in the second period at SAP Center in San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Definition of MVP

The Hart Trophy often is awarded to the best offensive player at the end of the year, but the thing to keep in mind is that this trophy goes to the player judged to be most valuable to his team.

There's no way another player is more important to their team right now than Celebrini is to San Jose. Take MacKinnon out of the Avalanche, and they are much worse, but not awful. Take McDavid out of Edmonon and Draisaitl is still there.

Take Celebrini off the ice in San Jose, and it's back to the basement. The Sharks are seeing improvements from multiple young players, but it's all feeding off of the his rise. Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov looks much more comfortable, and he's posted his best NHL numbers so far this season.

Second-year forward Will Smith is noticeably better this season too. Playing alongside Celebrini, the duo has combined for over 50 points through 24 contests. Smith, like Celebrini, is also on pace to shatter the points he posted as a rookie.

That's largely due to Celebrini's impact. He's become a dynamic and dominating force on both ends of the ice. With the league surpassing the first quarter mark and moving into the halfway point, it's clear that Celebrini is and should be the front-runner for the Hart Trophy.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page