WCHA Makes Early Statement with Monster Start to Season: Puck Drop
Twelve games down, zero losses. That’s about as good as it gets for a conference, especially in a sport like hockey.
While we’re all used to seeing the WCHA be the premier conference in women’s hockey, having won seven straight national championships, and all but three awarded since 2001, it may have reached a new level this weekend.
With six in the eight-team league opening play with two-game series, including three against ranked foes, the conference has yet to take a loss. WCHA teams have also outscored the opposition 49-15.
For the second straight day, St. Cloud State knocked off visiting No. 7 Connecticut 4-2. Sofianna Sundelin, Alice Sauriol, Payton Holloway and Marie Moran were credited with the goals. Emilia Kyrkkö made 24 saves to get the win.
Captain Kelly Gorbatenko scored two goals to cap a career-best five-point weekend (four goals and an assist) as No. 1 Wisconsin shut out St. Lawrence, 6-0, for the sweep at Appleton Arena.
The lone of Mercury Bischoff, Zoe Lopez, and Sophie Stramel combined to score four goals, with the first two both scoring twice, as No. 14 Minnesota State swept RPI with a 5-3 home victory.
Eve Gascon notched her second shutout in as many days as No. 9 UMD topped No. 15 Mercyhurt 4-0. It was her 23rd shutout, tying Emma Soderberg for the program record. Junior center Caitlin Kraemer had two goals and assist. The Bulldogs had an 80-44 edge in shots for the series.
On Thursday and Friday, No. 2 Ohio State earned a sweep at No. 4 Penn State. No. 3 Minnesota and Bemidji State will open their seasons next week.
In case you were wondering, five WCHA teams were nationally anked in the top 15 last week, with St. Cloud State also receiving votes.
Puck Drop: Sunday, September 27, 2026
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their annual preseason getaway in Phoenix this weekend, and practiced at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena. The players wore shirts and hats in support of ASU defenseman Matthew Mayich on Saturday. Forward Matthew Knies (Minnesota), who hails from the area, confirmed that the Leafs visited Mayich and his family in the hospital. "We're praying for him."
- Due to the Nor'easter storm affecting the region, the Boston University women's hockey exhibition game was canceled. It will not be rescheduled.
- Per NHL.com, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said goaltender Alex Lyon (Yale) is "going to miss a few days, for sure" after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of the 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Meanwhile, Brock Faber (Minnesota) left the Wild's 2-1 preseason loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday after getting hit in the head with a puck. "Some of it was precautionary," Wild coach John Hynes said.
- Recruiting update: Forward Channing Goodwin from Rosemont (Minn.) High School made a 2028-29 commitment to St. Thomas. … Center Luke Norcross(Des Moines, USHL) announced his commitment to play at Brown in 2027-28.
College Hockey Scores
WOMEN
Saturday’s Games
NEWHA
Assumption 6, Saint Michael's 2
Non-Conference
St. Thomas 3, New Hampshire 1
Holy Cross 4, Delaware 0
No. 14 Minnesota State 5, RPI 3
Union 2, Franklin Pierce 0
St. Cloud State 4, No. 7 Connecticut 2
Clarkson 8, RIT 1
No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 1
No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 15 Mercyhurst 0
Syracuse 4, Stonehill 1
Providence 3, Sacred Heart 0
Post 2, Robert Morris 1 (OT)
No. 1 Wisconsin 6, St. Lawrence 0
Exhibition
Long Island at Boston University, cancelled
MEN
Friday’s Scores
Exhibitions
Maryville 8, Midland (ACHA) 0
Mount Royal 3, Alaska-Anchorage 3 (OT)
Alaska Fairbanks 11, University of Mary 0
Saturday’s Scores
Maryville 7, Midland (ACHA) 2
University of Mary at Alaska-Anchorage, (n)
Mount Royal at Alaska-Fairbanks, (n)
Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season
… 5 days
The NHL season begins Tuesday.
This Date in Hockey History
September 27, 1886: Hall of Fame center Tommy Smith was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
September 27, 1935: Al MacNeik, the last coach of the Atlanta Flames, was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia.
September 27, 1946: Minnesota center Gary Gambucci was born in Hibbing, Minn.
September 27, 1966: Lake Superior State defenseman Rene Chapdelaine was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.
September 27, 1991: The NHL played its first outdoor game in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. The Kings beat the Rangers 5-2 in the preseason game that attracted 13,000 fans.
September 27, 2000: The Minnesota Wild won its first preseason game in franchise history, 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks.
Hockey Quote of the Day
[During a WHA scrimmage on this date in 1975] "My God, these guys are animals, what are they feeding them"!?St. Paul Mayor Larry Cohen
We'll Leave You With This ...
You’ve heard of the get-back coach in football? Here’s the equivalent in hockey after a player landed a penalty for having his jersey tucked in:
But then on Saturday …
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral