WCHA Makes Early Statement with Monster Start to Season: Puck Drop

Twelve games down, zero losses. That’s about as good as it gets for a conference, especially in a sport like hockey.

While we’re all used to seeing the WCHA be the premier conference in women’s hockey, having won seven straight national championships, and all but three awarded since 2001, it may have reached a new level this weekend.

With six in the eight-team league opening play with two-game series, including three against ranked foes, the conference has yet to take a loss. WCHA teams have also outscored the opposition 49-15.

For the second straight day, St. Cloud State knocked off visiting No. 7 Connecticut 4-2. Sofianna Sundelin, Alice Sauriol, Payton Holloway and Marie Moran were credited with the goals. Emilia Kyrkkö made 24 saves to get the win.

Captain Kelly Gorbatenko scored two goals to cap a career-best five-point weekend (four goals and an assist) as No. 1 Wisconsin shut out St. Lawrence, 6-0, for the sweep at Appleton Arena.

The lone of Mercury Bischoff, Zoe Lopez, and Sophie Stramel combined to score four goals, with the first two both scoring twice, as No. 14 Minnesota State swept RPI with a 5-3 home victory.

Eve Gascon notched her second shutout in as many days as No. 9 UMD topped No. 15 Mercyhurt 4-0. It was her 23rd shutout, tying Emma Soderberg for the program record. Junior center Caitlin Kraemer had two goals and assist. The Bulldogs had an 80-44 edge in shots for the series.

On Thursday and Friday, No. 2 Ohio State earned a sweep at No. 4 Penn State. No. 3 Minnesota and Bemidji State will open their seasons next week.

In case you were wondering, five WCHA teams were nationally anked in the top 15 last week, with St. Cloud State also receiving votes.

Puck Drop: Sunday, September 27, 2026

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their annual preseason getaway in Phoenix this weekend, and practiced at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena. The players wore shirts and hats in support of ASU defenseman Matthew Mayich on Saturday. Forward Matthew Knies (Minnesota), who hails from the area, confirmed that the Leafs visited Mayich and his family in the hospital. "We're praying for him."

Matthew Knies explains the special shirts and hats the Toronto Maple Leafs wore today in Arizona in honor of Matthew Mayich.



The entire team visited the Mayich family in the hospital this morning. pic.twitter.com/RLKhtI6TCP — PHNX Hockey (@PHNX_Hockey) September 26, 2026

Due to the Nor'easter storm affecting the region, the Boston University women's hockey exhibition game was canceled. It will not be rescheduled.

Per NHL.com, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said goaltender Alex Lyon (Yale) is "going to miss a few days, for sure" after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of the 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Meanwhile, Brock Faber (Minnesota) left the Wild's 2-1 preseason loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday after getting hit in the head with a puck. "Some of it was precautionary," Wild coach John Hynes said.

Recruiting update: Forward Channing Goodwin from Rosemont (Minn.) High School made a 2028-29 commitment to St. Thomas. … Center Luke Norcross(Des Moines, USHL) announced his commitment to play at Brown in 2027-28.

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Saturday’s Games

NEWHA

Assumption 6, Saint Michael's 2



Non-Conference

St. Thomas 3, New Hampshire 1

Holy Cross 4, Delaware 0

No. 14 Minnesota State 5, RPI 3

Union 2, Franklin Pierce 0

St. Cloud State 4, No. 7 Connecticut 2

Clarkson 8, RIT 1

No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, Maine 1

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 15 Mercyhurst 0

Syracuse 4, Stonehill 1

Providence 3, Sacred Heart 0

Post 2, Robert Morris 1 (OT)

No. 1 Wisconsin 6, St. Lawrence 0



Exhibition

Long Island at Boston University, cancelled



MEN

Friday’s Scores

Exhibitions

Maryville 8, Midland (ACHA) 0

Mount Royal 3, Alaska-Anchorage 3 (OT)

Alaska Fairbanks 11, University of Mary 0



Saturday’s Scores

Maryville 7, Midland (ACHA) 2

University of Mary at Alaska-Anchorage, (n)

Mount Royal at Alaska-Fairbanks, (n)



Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

… 5 days

The last guy out on the ice for practice working on his game scores a hat trick in his final preseason game when trying to make the big club. Success is not an accident. https://t.co/8CUDxRaa4r — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) September 26, 2026

The NHL season begins Tuesday.

This Date in Hockey History September 27, 1886: Hall of Fame center Tommy Smith was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



September 27, 1935: Al MacNeik, the last coach of the Atlanta Flames, was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia.



September 27, 1946: Minnesota center Gary Gambucci was born in Hibbing, Minn.



September 27, 1966: Lake Superior State defenseman Rene Chapdelaine was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.



September 27, 1991: The NHL played its first outdoor game in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. The Kings beat the Rangers 5-2 in the preseason game that attracted 13,000 fans.



September 27, 2000: The Minnesota Wild won its first preseason game in franchise history, 3-1 at the San Jose Sharks.



Hockey Quote of the Day

[During a WHA scrimmage on this date in 1975] "My God, these guys are animals, what are they feeding them"!? St. Paul Mayor Larry Cohen

We'll Leave You With This ...

You’ve heard of the get-back coach in football? Here’s the equivalent in hockey after a player landed a penalty for having his jersey tucked in:

Backup goalies have added responsibilities this seasonpic.twitter.com/Ecf3VFvQJU — Stat Boy Steven 🇳🇱🇮🇪 (@StatBoy_Steven) September 25, 2026

But then on Saturday …

The Flyers tucked in their jerseys for warmups after Trevor Zegras was penalized for tucking his jersey last game 😂 pic.twitter.com/JOxPTLj9nd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 26, 2026

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