What's Gaelic for Game On? Friendship Four Headlines Holiday Hockey Slate : Puck Drop

The holiday part of the weekend is over, it's time for the hockey to take over on Thanksgiving weekend, beginning with the annual Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
No. 20 Union College will play Sacred Heart at SSE Arena in Belfast at 9 a.m. ET Friday with Miami facing RIT later on at 2 p.m. ET. The winners and losers will square off for the championship and colsolation game on Saturday before heading home.
As the only ranked team in the tournament, and having won it before in 2018, Union is considered the team to beat. However, led by Felix Trudeau, who has two hat tricks over the last three games, Sacred Heart is coming off a 7-2 victory over the same Long Island that just beat Minnesota.
If you haven't been following Miami, it looks nothing like the team that won just three games last season. It opened the season 6-0. The player to watch is Kocha Delic, who has 14 points overall, registering at least one in 11 of 12 games.
RIT had won nine straight before losing in overtime at Niagara 2-1, and then at Bentley 3-2 last weekend. Sophomore goaltender Jakub Krbecek is third nationally with a 1.67 goals against average and fourth with a .935 save percentage. RIT and Sacred Heart will be the first two Atlantic Hockey teams to play in the Friendship Four.
As for why Belfast? The only Division I college hockey tournament held outside the United States has been around since 2015, and is promoted as a cultural and economic exchange between the sister cities of Boston and Belfast. But the tournament is hosted by the Belfast Giants, the first professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland, which plays in the 10-team Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).
Meanwhile, back in the States, Friday's schedule features numerous intriguing non-conference matchups including Notre Dame at No. 15 Boston College, Ohio State at Arizona State, No. 1 Michigan at Harvard, No. 16 Providence at Colorado College, and No. 6 North Dakota at Bemidji State.
Friday, November 28
• Former Minnesota State defenseman Connor Mackey was sent down by the New York Rangers to the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). Former UMass defenseman Scott Morrow was recalled.
• Landon Mackie of the Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL) committed to Stonehill College.
Thursday's College Hockey Scores
No Games Scheduled
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Friday's College Hockey Schedule
MEN
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
Sacred Heart vs. No. 20 Union, 9 a.m. ET
Miami vs. RIT, 2 p.m. ET
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET
Clarkson vs. UMass Lowell, 7:30 p.m. ET
AHA
Air Force at Canisius, 1 p.m. ET
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m. ET
CCHA
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET
No. 14 Minnesota State at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Augustana at Lake Superior, 8 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Notre Dame at No. 15 Boston College, NESN 1 p.m. ET
Ohio State at Arizona State, 3 p.m. MT
Vermont at No. 13 Dartmouth, NESN 6 p.m. ET
RPI at Niagara, 6 p.m. ET
Long Island at Lindenwood, 6:40 p.m. CT
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. ET
No. 16 Providence at Colorado College, NESN, 7 p.m. MT
No. 1 Michigan at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET
Colgate at No. 3 Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at Yale, 7 p.m. ET
No. 6 North Dakota at Bemidji State, 7:37 p.m. CT
WOMEN
D1 in DC
No. 10 Clarkson vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 4 p.m. ET
No. 12 Colgate vs. No. 14 St. Cloud State, noon ET
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
No. 8 UConn at No. 9 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET
Yale vs. Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m. ET
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
Stonehill vs. Mercyhurst, 5 p.m. CT
AHA
Robert Morris at RIT, 2 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Dartmouth at No. 15 Minnesota State, 2 p.m. CT
Maine at Harvard, 3 p.m. ET
No. 4 Penn State at No. 7 Northeastern, NESN 3:30 p.m. ET
Rensselaer at Syracuse, 4 p.m. ET
Bemidji State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m. CT
St. Lawrence at Boston College, 5 p.m. ET
Delaware at Union, 6 p.m. ET
No. 5 Cornell at Vermont, 6 p.m. ET
This Date in Hockey History:
November 28, 1928: Despite being ill, Hall of Fame goaltender Georges Vezina took to the ice and collapsed midway through the game. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis and died four months later.
November 29, 1957: Gordie Howe became the NHL’s all-time assists leader with No. 409 during Detroit’s 3-3 tie with the Maple Leafs. The Hall of Famer notched 1,049 over his long career.
November 28, 1973: Minnesota center Brian Bonin was born in St. Paul, Minn.
November 28, 1985: UMass defenseman Mike Kostka was born in Etobicoke, Ontario.
November 28, 1991: Miami center Blake Coleman was born in Plano, Texas.
November 28. 1991: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull had goal and an assist to start a 25-game scoring streak as the St. Louis Blues defeated Quebec 5-2.
November 28, 1996: Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud was born in Brandon, Manitoba.
November 28, 2001: The entire 1960 U.S. Olympic team was honored with the Lester Patrick Award for their outstanding contributions to hockey in the United States.
November 28, 2009: Former St. Lawrence center Rich Peverley scored the only goal of the game as the Atlanta Thrashers ended a 14-game losing streak against the Flyers, 1-0.
November 28, 2014: Former Vermont right wing Martin St. Louis became the sixth undrafted player in NHL history and the third-oldest player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, as the New York Rangers won in Philadelphia 3-0. He was 39 at the time. Former Alabama Huntsville goaltender Cam Talbot notched his fifth career shutout and former Wisconsin center Derek Stepan had three assists.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Take risks. I was the first woman, non-goalie to play professional men’s ice hockey in North America. I volunteered up for this daunting task, not because I wanted to make a gender statement, but because I wanted to challenge myself and prepare for another gold medal. I definitely felt the pressure, but I had to remind myself I was just doing what I already knew: playing hockey."- Angela Ruggiero