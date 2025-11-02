Where Can't Beat the Post is More Than a Hockey Saying: Puck Drop
Some goalies talk to the posts on their net, and a few might even pray to them (and the Hockey Gods, who every serious fan will confirm are a real thing). But when it comes to one school in particular, they want their opponents saying things like "The Post is the enemy" on a regular basis.
Post University has been a part of Division I hockey since the New England Women's Hockey Alliance. came into existence for the 2017-18 season. The school, based in Waterbury, Conn., competes in 17 different varsity sport, but all of the rest are in Division II.
While the hockey program started from scratch, the same wasn't true for the other original members of the NEWHA. Sacred Heart as a longstanding independent program, while St. Michael's, St. Anselm, and Franklin Pierce had been playing in Division II. (NCAA women's ice hockey makes no distinction between Divisions I and II, thus why they were able to form an alliance at the Division I level).
The school has been around since 1890, and enrollment is approximately 14,000. For years it was known as Post College, but it didn't become a four-year institution until 1976. In the 1990s it became affiliated with Teikyo University in Japan and briefly changed its name to Teikyo Post University. However, in 2004 it changed direction and became Post University.
Post plays home games in nearby Shelton, roughly 30 minutes away to the south near New Haven. There's not much in terms of stands, which is why it averaged just 134 fans per game, and 2,140 for all of last season.
Post University
Conference: NEWHA
Location: Waterbury, Conn.
Arena: Sports Center of Connecticut
Mascot: Swoop
Nickname: Eagles
Colors Purple and Orange
Did you know: The Sports Center of Connecticut is the only double decker NHL ice arena in the world, meaning it has one rink stacked on the top of the other.
Puck Drop: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Sunday's Schedule
MEN
ECAC
Yale at Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
WOMEN
Hockey East
No. 8 Connecticut at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
This Date in Hockey History
November 2, 1921: Hall of Fame right wing Bil Mosienko, who notched the fastest hat trick in NHL history at 21 seconds, was born in Winnipeg.
November 2, 1953: Boston University center Rick Meagher was born in Belleville, Ontario.
November 2, 1969: Gordie Howe scored the 19th, and final hat trick of his career during a 4-3 victory for the Detroit Red Wings against Pittsburgh. He was 41.
November 2, 1976: Former St. Cloud State center Matt Cullen, who played in 1,516 NHL games over 21 seasons, was born in Virginia, Minn.
November 2, 1978: Former Colorado College goaltender Eddie Mio was one of three players traded by the Indianapolis Racers to the Edmonton Oilers (which was still in the WHA) in exchange for $700,000. The other two were Peter Driscoll and some 17-year-old guy named Wayne Gretzky.
November 2, 1980: Norwich University center Kurtis McLean was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
November 2, 1988: Ohio State goaltender Cal Heeter was born in St. Louis.
November 2, 1998: Cullen recorded his first NHL point in his birthday, with an assist for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.
November 2, 2001: Harvard center Sean Farrell was born in Milford, Mass.
November 2, 2001: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched his 27th shutout with the Dallas Stars, setting a franchise record during a 3-0 victory against the Nashville Predators.
November 2, 2013: Former Wisconsin center Derek Stepan scored his second career NHL hat trick as the host New York Rangers defeated Carolina 5-1.
November 2, 2017: Cullen played in his 1,500th NHL game on his 41st birthday. He had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-3 victory over Montreal.
November 2, 2012: Former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox scored his 100th point in his 135th game during a 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.
November 2, 2023: Former U.S. National Development Team center Jack Hughes became the first player in New Jersey Devils franchise history (including the Rockies and Scouts years) to tally 19 points before this 10th game in a season.
November 2, 2023: Former North Dakota forward Nick Schmalz scored his first career penalty-shot goal.
November 2, 2017: Auston Matthews, out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, became just the fourth player in league history to be awarded two penalty shots in the same game. He scored on the first, but not the second, as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Los Angeles Kings 5-3. The other three were Mud Bruneteau (1938), former Clarkson left wing Erik Cole (2005), and former Michigan left wing Max Pacioretty (2014).
Hockey Quote of the Day
He'll give you a spin-o-rama, he'll look you off the puck, he's got great one-on-one moves. Makes you wonder why [North America] can't produce more such creative players."- Dave King on Brian Leetch