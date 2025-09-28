Who Could Move Up, Down in Women's Poll Heading into October: Puck Drop
There's only one team in women's college hockey that knows for sure that it won't be moving in the next rankings, and that's of course reigning national champion Wisconsin. The No. 1 Badgers completed a series sweep of Bemidji State on Saturday with a 5-0 victory that counts toward the WCHA standings as well.
Wisconsin recorded goals by Adéla Šapovalivová, Maggie Scannell, and Cassie Hall during the final five minutes of the first period to take control of the game. Ava McNaughton made 12 saves to notch her first shutout of the season. It was the Badgers' 100th win in program history against the Beavers.
Meanwhile, in the lone matchup of the day between ranked teams junior forward Livvy Dewar scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as No. 12 UConn skated to a 2-1 victory to split its series against No. 13 St. Cloud State. The lone goal for the Huskies was by Sydney Bryant on a penalty shot in the second period.
Both teams might have a chance to move up in this week's rankings to close out the month of September.
Could Move Up:
No. 3 Minnesota crushed Boston College 7-1 and 11-0. No. 2 Ohio State hasn't played yet, but that's still a combined 18-1 showing against one of the better teams in the East (the Eagles had the most votes of all unranked teams in the preseason poll).
No. 10 Quinnipiac swept Maine, although both were one-goal games, including an overtime win.
Likely Moving Down:
No. 9 St. Lawrence was swept at No. 8 Penn State. The Saints should fall out of the top 10.
No. 7 Clarkson split two games at Merrimack.
Puck Drop: Sunday, September 28, 2025
A full schedule and results will be posted each day, men's and women's. Speaking of which ...
Saturday's Scores
Men
Exhibition
Briercrest at Alaska Fairbanks, (n)
Women
Exhibition
Northeastern 6, Concordia (Que.) 0
NEWHA
Saint Anselm 4, St. Michael’s 2
WCHA
Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0
Non-Conference
LIU 5, Delaware 2
Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3 (OT)
Connecticut 2, St. Cloud State 1
St. Thomas 2, Lindenwood 1
RIT 8, Post 1
Providence 6, Sacred Heart 1
Robert Morris 4, Assumption 2
Merrimack 5, Clarkson 3
Holy Cross 3, RPI 0
Union 2, Franklin Pierce 0
Sunday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Countdown to Countdown to 2025-26 Men's Hockey Season Opener:
5 Days
On This Date in Hockey History:
September 28, 1911: Hall of Fame forward Syd Howe was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
September 28, 1942: The New York Americans franchise folded during World War II.
September 28, 1962: Wisconsin center Bruce Eakin was born in Winnipeg.
September 28, 1962: Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr was born in Spruce Grove, Alberta.
September 28, 1956: New Hampshire center Bob Miller was born in Medford, Mass.
September 28, 1972: Canada won its third straight one-goal game to complete the comeback from a 3-1-1 deficit in the Summit Series by defeating the Soviet Union 6-5. For the third straight game, Paul Henderson had the game-winning goal, this time in the final minute.
September 28, 1973: Wisconsin defenseman Brian Rafalski, who ended up playing 833 games over 11 seasons in the NHL, was born in Dearborn, Mich.
September 28, 1982: Maine left wing Dustin Penner was born in Winkler, Manitoba.
September 28, 1997: UMD center Jackson Cates was born in Stillwater, Minn.
September 28, 1999: Former Lake Superior State center Doug Weight was named the captain of the Edmonton Oilers.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I always knew that hockey was the center of my universe. It gave me a sense of purpose and taught me about myself."- Angela Ruggiero