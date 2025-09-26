Women's College Hockey Preseason Rankings, Predicted Order of Finish
So who's suppsoed to be good in women's college hockey this season?
Some of the early scores have already been telling, but he thought it important to provide a benchmark that can serve as sort of a quick-reference guide as the season progresses. With some teams you'll be, "Yep, just like we thought," but it'll work the other way as well: "Weren't they supposed to be pretty good?"
That's the thing about expectations, they almost never play out like everyone thinks.
Included are the preseason polls and and the results of each conference's coaches poll of predicted order of finish:
USCHO Women's Preseason Poll
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Wisconsin (20) 300 1
2 Ohio State 277 2
3 Minnesota 252 4
4 Cornell 224 3
5 Colgate 221 5
6 Minn, Duluth 201 6
7 Clarkson 163 9
8 Penn State 153 8
9 St. Lawrence 125 7
10 Quinnipiac 118 10
11 Boston U. 95 11
12 Connecticut 93 13
13 St. Cloud St. 66 12
14 Princeton 44 14
15 Northeastern 38 15
Others receiving votes: Boston College 18, Yale 6, Providence 3, Mercyhurst 2, St. Thomas 1
USA Hockey Women's Hockey Preseason Poll
Rank Team, Votes, (First Place)
1. Wisconsin 285 (19)
2. Ohio State 261
3. Minnesota, 236
4. Cornell 235
5. Minnesota Duluth 199
6. Colgate 196
7. Clarkson 171
8. Penn State 139
9. St. Lawrence 123
10. Quinnipiac 116
11. Boston U 85
12. Connecticut, 70
13. St. Cloud State 63
14. Northeastern 47
15. Princeton, 34
Others Receiving Votes: Boston College, 8; University of St. Thomas, 6; Yale University, 4; Minnesota State University, 1; Providence College, 1.
* USA Hockey had an updated poll last Monday. The only changes in the order were St. Cloud State moved ahead of UConn to No. 12, while Northeastern and Princeton moved into a tie at No. 14.
Predicted Order of Finish in Each Conference
Atlantic Hockey America (AHA)
Team (First Place Votes)
1. Penn State (6)
2. Mercyhurst (1)
3. RIT
4. Syracuse
5. Robert Morris
6. Lindenwood
7. Delaware
Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC)
Team, Points (First Place Votes)
1. Cornell 129 points (8)
2. Colgate 119 (2)
3. Clarkson 117 (2)
T4. St. Lawrence 88
T4. Quinnipiac 88
6. Princeton 87
7. Yale 75
8. Brown 59
9. Union 56
10. Harvard 42
11. Dartmouth 31
12. RPI 29
Hockey East
Team, Points (First Place Votes)
1. UConn 86 (5 first-place votes)
2. Boston University 82 (5)
3. Northeastern 76
4. Boston College 64
5. Providence 61
6. New Hampshire 44
7t. Maine 41
7t. Vermont 41
9. Holy Cross 27
10. Merrimack 18
New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA)
Team, Points (First Place Votes)
1. Sacred Heart 47 (5)
2. LIU 44 (3)
3. Stonehill 37
4. Franklin Pierce 27
5. Saint Anselm 23
6. Assumption 22
7. Post 16
8. Saint Michael's 8
Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA)
Team, Points (First Place Votes)
1. Wisconsin (7) 49
T2. Minnesota (1) 40
T2. Ohio State 40
4. Minnesota Duluth 31
5. St. Cloud State 24
6. St. Thomas 17
7. Minnesota State 16
8. Bemidji State 7
