Why Dartmouth and Ohio State are Big Monkey Wrenches in College Hockey Rankings: Puck Drop

The league started late as usual, it hadn’t played the toughest competition through the first couple of weeks and then won a key showdown that vaulted it to No. 1 in the National Collegiate Percentage Index. Yet the strength of schedule rates as 43rd in the nation.

So just how should one rank Dartmouth hockey? It’s not an easy question to answer.

Let’s start with what the Big Green has done so far. It had two shutouts against Alaska (which is 1-11 so far and is challenging to be last in NPI), followed by tight wins against Yale and Brown, which are collectively .500 and scored a solid win at Princeton (2-4).

Even though the 5-2 victory at No. 5 Quinnipiac last weekend included two empty-net goals, Dartmouth (6-0, 4-0 ECAC) can make an early claim to being the best team in the East this season, especially since no team from Hockey East has really emerged yet.

Providence is coming off a weekend sweep of Merrimack, knocking the Warriors from No. 15 to possibly out of the top 20, but the previous weekend split with then-No. 20 Connecticut, and closed October with a Halloween loss at Quinnipiac, 5-1.

Of course, we’ve sort of seen this before as well. Nearly the same thing happened last year when Dartmouth got off to an 11-0 start before finally taking a loss in overtime at New Hampshire on Dec. 14. The Big Green still finished 23-8-4 (13-5-4 ECAC) and second in the standings only to go one-and-out in both the ECAC and NCAA tournaments.

However, this team has more depth. Freshman Drew Stewart is off to a terrific start with seven goals and nine points. Junior Nikita Nikora has nine assists and is tied with junior Hank Cleaves for the team lead with 10 points, one point ahead of junior Hayden Stavroff. Senior defenseman C.J. Foley has two goals and six assists already.

Then there’s Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 4-6, but with two wins over then No. 1-ranked teams — Michigan and Wisconsin, handing both their first loss. They’ve have split every series this season except against then-No. 13 Augustana, which swept OSU on its home ice.

What are the chances that Ohio State splits its next two weekends, Notre Dame and at Union?

Meanwhile, Dartmouth is off this weekend, and for Thanksgiving will visit Harvard and host Northeastern. It also won’t play a two-game series the rest of the season, so we’ll have to wait until January to see how opponents adjust.

Ironically, here’s the thinking for placing both teams in this week’s power rankings: Imagine if Dartmouth was also in the Big Ten, where would the Big Green fit in the early standings?

Finally, a quick note of big-time praise to Northeastern and head coach Jerry Keefe. The homeless Huskies are 6-2 (3-2 Hockey East) and have won four straight including a weekend sweep at Connecticut. Even through there are plenty of places to play close to campus, that’s still anything but easy.

College Hockey On SI Power Rankings Men

1. Michigan

2. Wisconsin

3. Denver

4. Dartmouth

5. Western Michigan

6. Quinnipiac

7. Augustana

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Michigan State

10. Providence



On Deck: North Dakota, Boston University, Ohio State, Army, Northeastern



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Minnesota

3. Wisconsin

4. Princeton

5. Northeastern

6. Quinnipiac

7. Connecticut

8. Penn State

9. Clarkson

10. Colgate

NCAA Percentage Index Top 10 The NPI is used to determine the field and seedings for the NCAA Tournament. The more games played, the more strength of schedule becomes a factor. Note that the Ivy League began play later than the rest of college hockey.



Men

1. Dartmouth

2. Michigan

3. Wisconsin

4. Augustana

5. Quinnipiac

6. Western Michigan

7. Providence

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Army

10. Michigan State



The Next 5: Northeastern, Denver, Colorado College, Ohio State, North Dakota



Women

1. Ohio State

2. Princeton

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

5. Quinnipiac

6. Northeastern

7. Clarkson

8. Connecticut

9. Colgate

10. Penn State



The Next 5: St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth, Mercyhurst, Cornell, Brown

College Hockey One-Timers

Sophomore goaltender Rhyah Stewart made 24 saves to lead No. 3 Wisconsin to a 2-1 victory over St. Thomas at LaBahn Arena. I the process, the Badgers remained undefeated all-time in the series, 23-0, having outscored the Tommies, 132-26. Senior Cassie Hall and freshman Nela Lopušanová lead the nation in scoring as both have 24 points.

Puck Drop: Monday, November 16, 2026

Aerin Frankel stopped all 13 shots she faced for the shutout as the U.S. National Team secured a spot in the gold medal game of the 2026 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark with a 5-0 victory over Finland. It was her eighth, setting the U.S. record for career shutouts at the World Championship. Kelly Pannek, Alex Carpenter, Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden and Hilary Knight scored the goals. Tessa Janecke was named U.S. Player of the Game, while Harvey, Taylor Fox and Knight were named the Team USA’s three best players of the tournament. Harvey leads all players in scoring with 15 points, while Fox has 12.

The U.S. will face Canada, which defeated Sweden 3-0 in the other semifinal, for the gold medal Monday at 1 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Both teams are undefeated at 6-0. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 50-2, with Canada has by 32-3.

Ryan Leonard (Boston College) was fined $2,448.45, the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement) for high-sticking Devils forward Cody Glass.

With Cale Makar (Massachusetts) expected to be sidelined for two weeks with a lower-body injury, Colorado claimed defenseman Mike Reilly (Minnesota) off waivers from Carolina. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will also be out one month with a lower-body injury.

Cutter Gaithier (Boston College) extended his goals streak to nine games, his points streak to 11 games, and has netted 14 goals in the month of November. The goals streak is the longest in 29 years (Teemu Selanne, 11 games in 1997 with Anaheim). He’s also just the fifth player age 22 or younger in NHL history with a nine-game goal streak. Only two Americans have scored more through 20 games of a season in NHL history, Brett Hull (UMD) with 21 in 1990-91 and Bob Kudelski (Yale) with 19 in 1993-94.

Cutter Gauthier extends his point streak to 11 games 👀



📺: Flames 🆚 Ducks live on SN1

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/kS9T5UTOgn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2026

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

WCHA

No. 3 Wisconsin 2, St. Thomas 1

Today’s College Hockey Schedule No games scheduled

This Date in Hockey History November 16, 1925: The New York Rangers made their debut at Madison Square Garden and defeated the defending Stanley Cup champions Montreal Maroons 1-0.



November 16, 1948: American International left wing Dave Forbes was born in Montreal.



November 16, 1965: Wisconsin-Stevens Point center Ralph Barahona was born in Long Beach Calif.



November 16, 1957: Minnesota defenseman Peter Hayak was born in Minneapolis.



November 16, 1977: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson had two goals and two assists as Detroit destroyed St. Louis, 10-1.



November 16, 1977: Former Cornell Goaltender Ken Dryden notched NHL win No. 200 with a 4-1 victory at the Colorado Rockies.



November 16, 1983: Former Minnesota and Miracle on Ice defenseman Mike Ramsey scored the Buffalo Sabres' first regular season overtime goal for a 6-5 win at Winnipeg. The goal came just 17 seconds into overtime.



November 16, 1990: Providence left wing Tim Schaller was born in Merrimack, N.H.



November 16, 1990: Former Boston College standout Brian Leetch notched five assists to tie the New York Rangers record for defensemen during a 6-4 victory at Winnipeg.



November 16, 1993: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Billy Smith, Steve Shutt, Guy Lapointe and Edgar Laprade.



November 16, 1998: Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Roy Conacher were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.



November 16, 1999: Western Michigan center Paul Cotter was born in Canton, Mich.



November 16, 2004: UMass left wing Aydar Suniev was born in Kazan, Russia.



November 16, 2007: Former Alaska Fairbanks forward Aaron Voros scored his first NHL goal during the Minnesota Wild’s 6-2 loss at Vancouver.



November 16, 2013: Former Vermont goaltender Tim Thomas notched NHL career win No. 200. Former Wisconsin defenseman Tom Gilbert had three assists as Florida won in Colorado for the first time in a decade, 4-1.



November 16, 2014: Former Minnesota center Nick Bjugstad set a career high for points in an NHL game with two goals and two assists as Florida won at Anaheim 6-2.



November 16, 2021: Former Wisconsin forward Joe Pavelski played in his 1,100th NHL game, a 5-2 win for Dallas against Detroit.



November 16, 2022: When former Denver left wing Trevor Moore notched his first NHL hat trick he also became the first California-born player to get one for a California-based team. The Los Angeles Kings won at Edmonton 3-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“Sometimes guys need to cry. Some hockey players think they're too tough to cry.” Brett Hull (UMD)

We'll Leave You With This ...

… from Will Smith (Boston College):

Will Smith buries the breakaway goal 🙌



What a sequence from the Sharks 🦈 pic.twitter.com/Bb6XjiQCck — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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