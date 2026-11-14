College Football Week 11 Live Winners and Losers: The Sport’s Unsung Heroes Deserve Love After Friday’s FAA Mayhem

College football coaches love to talk about controlling only what they can control, while in actuality ranking among the biggest control freaks in world sport. This desire for control includes leaning on commercial airlines if need be—just watch this story about ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban getting offensive lineman Dominick Jackson on a flight home for Christmas in 2014.

Friday was a day where the sport’s powers that be had no control. They were at the mercy of the Federal Aviation Administration, which issued the third nationwide ground stop in history due to a mass communication outage. The ground stop threw teams’ travel plans into chaos, and forced (among other oddities) Colorado State to hold a walkthrough on a tarmac.

Here’s hoping your team made it from Point A to Point B in one piece ahead of a chilly Saturday throughout the country. Welcome to Week 11’s live winners and losers. These will be updated throughout Saturday. Please refresh the page for more updates.

Winners: College football travel support staffs

The most famous supporting character in the history of American television was a sports travel support staffer, but did little to dignify his profession. That was not the case Friday, as these unsung heroes worked quickly under difficult circumstances to largely preserve this weekend’s games. It’s actually remarkable that only one game (Mississippi-Oklahoma, a certified fiasco) is being pushed to Sunday. From scouring various programs’ directories, a big hand for Kerry Callender and Mary Marsden (Utah’s travel consultants), Laura Barlow (Tennessee’s travel specialist), Wayne Langbein and Nicole Wood (Washington’s travel coordinator and manager), and many others at many other schools—now, get some rest.

Loser: Wisconsin

Even in a year where many teams’ performances one week have seemed to have little to do with their performances the next week, the Badgers stand out. Entering Saturday, Wisconsin’s last five games included a blowout win over Michigan State, a 17–7 loss at UCLA, a 24–7 win over USC that looked like a breakthrough, a 30–0 no-show against Iowa and a 31–10 victory over Rutgers. Then came Maryland—the Terrapins, playing with new fire under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, rallied from a 10–0 deficit to almost certainly end the Badgers’ faint Big Ten title hopes. Wisconsin’s quarterback situation remains unsettled, but something has to be done about that defense after Maryland quarterback Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown (to go with two on the ground).

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Winner: Wake Forest

Barely favored to beat SMU and unlucky No. 13 in this week’s CFP standings, the Demon Deacons cloaked themselves in the disrespect they’ve been afforded and used it to defenestrate SMU in Texas. Wake Forest led the Mustangs 42–0 at the half—a margin not so different from last Saturday’s 49–0 halftime lead against Merrimack—and converted a sizzling 12-of-18 third- and fourth-down attempts. Demon Deacons coach Jake Dickert, quickly joining Jim Grobe and Dave Clawson as recent school coaching titans, uttered the coldest quote in college football this year when he said SMU had “nowhere to hide” at halftime. The sport will be the lesser if this team misses the CFP, even with a hypothetical second ACC championship loss to Miami.

Loser: Northwestern

Every team that loses to the worst Ohio State team in 15 years from here on out is blowing an opportunity, but the Wildcats—who haven’t won in Columbus since 1971—really blew an opportunity Saturday. Yes, Northwestern was without (genuine) star quarterback Aidan Chiles, but it failed to capitalize on three takeaways and demonstrated remarkably little play-calling aggression for a Chip Kelly–coordinated offense. Considering the gulf between their play last season and this year, the Wildcats’ 2026 record simply cannot look like their 7–6 2025 mark. With Minnesota and Illinois on deck, that’s a possibility.

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