Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

One of the best games of the college football regular season is set to take place this week when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.

Ohio State enters the game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, while Indiana is sitting at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The winner of this game will immediately become a significant favorite to win the Big Ten.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State -3.5 (-104)

Indiana +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ohio State -166

Indiana +138

Total

OVER 50.5 (-110)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Ohio State record: 5-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Indiana record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Ohio State is 9-1 straight up but 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games against Indiana

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Ohio State games this season

Indiana is 1-5 against the spread this season

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes

No team has any hope of stopping Jeremiah Smith, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite, but if they want any chance of beating Ohio State, they at least need to find a way to slow him down. He has racked up 916 receiving yards on 48 receptions this season. Indiana needs to draw up a game plan to force the Buckeyes to try to beat them some other way.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

I don't believe in this Indiana team. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by with wins against both Northwestern and Nebraska, which is bad news ahead of a game against a team as elite as Ohio State.

The Hoosiers' biggest weakness is their secondary, which is disastrous news against this Buckeyes team. Ohio State's offense is second in the country in EPA per pass, while the Hoosiers are 76th in opponent EPA per pass. If they can't slow down Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are going to win and cover in this game, so that's the bet I'm going to place.

Pick: Ohio State-3.5 (-104) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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