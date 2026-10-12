Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
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One of the best games of the college football regular season is set to take place this week when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.
Ohio State enters the game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, while Indiana is sitting at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The winner of this game will immediately become a significant favorite to win the Big Ten.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ohio State -3.5 (-104)
- Indiana +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ohio State -166
- Indiana +138
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Ohio State vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 17
- Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Ohio State record: 5-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)
- Indiana record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Ohio State is 9-1 straight up but 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games against Indiana
- Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-2 in Ohio State games this season
- Indiana is 1-5 against the spread this season
Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch
- Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes
No team has any hope of stopping Jeremiah Smith, who is the Heisman Trophy favorite, but if they want any chance of beating Ohio State, they at least need to find a way to slow him down. He has racked up 916 receiving yards on 48 receptions this season. Indiana needs to draw up a game plan to force the Buckeyes to try to beat them some other way.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet
I don't believe in this Indiana team. The Hoosiers barely squeaked by with wins against both Northwestern and Nebraska, which is bad news ahead of a game against a team as elite as Ohio State.
The Hoosiers' biggest weakness is their secondary, which is disastrous news against this Buckeyes team. Ohio State's offense is second in the country in EPA per pass, while the Hoosiers are 76th in opponent EPA per pass. If they can't slow down Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes are going to win and cover in this game, so that's the bet I'm going to place.
Pick: Ohio State-3.5 (-104) via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets