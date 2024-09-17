2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Eamon Powell
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Eamon Powell.
Powell is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time with the program, he has appeared in 138 games and tallied 12 goals and 71 assists for 83 points, and has blocked 145 shots.
The graduate was a big part in the Eagles success during their 34-6-1 campaign that led to two conference championships, a Providence Regional win, a Frozen Four win, and a national championship appearance. Powell scored Boston College’s sole goal in the team’s 1-0 win over New Hampshire on March 3 which won the Eagles the Hockey East regular-season title.
During his senior season, he recorded the third-most assists (32), fourth-most blocks (45), and fifth-most points (37) on the team. His statistics also landed him in the national rankings, 15th in assists per game and T-49th in points per game.
He has earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career including Hockey East All-Rookie Team (2020-21), James E. Tiernan Most Improved Player Award (2022-23), Hockey East Second Team All-Star, Hockey East’s Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, Hockey East All-Tournament Team, and NCAA Providence All-Regional Team.
Powell is a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization as he was drafted by the team as the No. 116 (fourth round) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Prior to joining the Eagles, Powell spent two seasons with the U.S National Team Development Program where he appeared in 99 games and tallied 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points, attempted 131 shots on goal, and scored two game-winning goals.
Quick Facts
Name: Eamon Powell
Hometown: Marcellus, N.Y.
Year: Graduate
Position: Defenseman
Shoots: R
Number: 2
Measurements: 6’ 177 lbs
Scouting Report: “An aggressive defender despite his 5-foot-11 frame, Powell's agility and great edge work are integral parts of his game,” wrote EliteProspects. “He's a confident puck-carrier, happy to lead a rush, or activate as a trailer to support the puck as the second wave of the attack.”