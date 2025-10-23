Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Jake Guentzel, Penguins-Panthers, Kyle Connor)
The NHL has a loaded schedule on Thursday night with 12 games on the docket.
There are a few high-profile matchups throughout the evening, including the Penguins visiting the Panthers and the Avalanche hosting the Hurricanes.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting a road underdog and a pair of forwards to stay hot.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 23.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 23
- Jake Guentzel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142)
- Pittsburgh Penguins (+164) at Florida Panthers
- Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-145)
Jake Guentzel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142)
The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a slow start this season, but winger Jake Guentzel has been doing his best to get his team out of that funk.
The 31-year-old forward has six points in as many games this season, and he’s been firing the puck a lot with 21 shots on goal as well. Most importantly, though, is the fact that 12 of those shots on goal came in his last two games.
Guentzel had seven shots on goal on nine total attempts last game in Columbus and five SOG on nine attempts in Detroit the game before that.
I’d take the SOG ladder all the way up to at least five here with Guentzel against the Blackhawks, who allow 31 shots per game.
Pittsburgh Penguins (+164) at Florida Panthers
The Penguins are off to a great start this season. They won their first two games, dropped two, and are now on a three-game winning streak with a 12-3 goal differential in that span.
The Panthers opened their season with three straight wins before a four-game losing streak in which they scored just four goals. They won an emotional game on Tuesday night in Boston as Brad Marchand returned to his former stomping grounds, and now are back at home after that long road trip.
Pittsburgh will fade eventually, but right now the Penguins have the ninth-best expected goals for share at 5-on-5 (53.5%) while Florida is just above 50%.
I’ll take the Pens to stay hot as the Panthers settle in after a long road trip.
Kyle Connor OVER 0.5 Assists (-145)
The Jets’ top line is flying high through six games this season. Mark Scheifele leads the way with seven goals and 10 points, and Kyle Connor is right behind him with six assists and nine points.
After a hat trick in the season opener, Connor has now picked up an assist in five straight contests. He’s still shooting the puck plenty, which gives him chances for assists on rebounds as well, but he’s showing off his playmaking chops while riding his center’s hot hand.
The Kraken are at the end of a long road trip and lost 5-2 and 4-1 earlier this week. Connor and the Jets should be able to put up similar numbers on Thursday night.
