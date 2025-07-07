Tyler Johnson, Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion With Lightning, Announces Retirement
After 13 rock-solid NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships, center Tyler Johnson is retiring.
Johnson, who played nine games for the Boston Bruins in 2025, made the announcement on his Instagram Monday afternoon.
"After a lifetime devoted to hockey, I'm ready for what's next," Johnson said. "I'm thrilled to focus on starting a family and exploring new paths. This moment is bittersweet, but I leave the game with no regrets."
Johnson is best known for his nine-year stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who he helped shape into the class of hockey. In 2015—the best year of his career—he scored a playoff-high 13 goals as the Lightning won the Eastern Conference title.
In 2020, Tampa Bay finished the job, and repeated as champions in '21. He spent three years with the Chicago Blackhawks after the Lightning's '21 title before finishing with the Bruins in '25.
A native of Spokane native who came up in the junior ranks with his hometown Spokane Chiefs, Johnson helped the United States win the World Junior Championships in 2010.