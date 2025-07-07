SI

Tyler Johnson, Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion With Lightning, Announces Retirement

The center enjoyed a solid 13-year career with three teams.

Patrick Andres

Tyler Johnson celebrates a goal during the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Tyler Johnson celebrates a goal during the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
In this story:

After 13 rock-solid NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships, center Tyler Johnson is retiring.

Johnson, who played nine games for the Boston Bruins in 2025, made the announcement on his Instagram Monday afternoon.

"After a lifetime devoted to hockey, I'm ready for what's next," Johnson said. "I'm thrilled to focus on starting a family and exploring new paths. This moment is bittersweet, but I leave the game with no regrets."

Johnson is best known for his nine-year stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who he helped shape into the class of hockey. In 2015—the best year of his career—he scored a playoff-high 13 goals as the Lightning won the Eastern Conference title.

In 2020, Tampa Bay finished the job, and repeated as champions in '21. He spent three years with the Chicago Blackhawks after the Lightning's '21 title before finishing with the Bruins in '25.

A native of Spokane native who came up in the junior ranks with his hometown Spokane Chiefs, Johnson helped the United States win the World Junior Championships in 2010.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL