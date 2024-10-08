2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Jake Sondreal
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Jake Sondreal.
Sondreal is entering his first season with the Eagles after spending two years with the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.
During his time with the Fighting Saints, he appeared in 119 games and tallied 40 goals and 67 assists for 107 points.
In the 2023-24 season, the 20-year-old’s goals (27), assists (42), and points (69) were the third-highest on the team. He also recorded a +15 rating which ranked the fifth-highest.
His season earned him a spot on the USHL Third All-Star Team. He also served as the captain.
Other stints Sondreal has made include the MN Map 14U AAA, MN Kings 15U AAA, St. Paul Capitals Bantam AA, Cretin-Derham Hall, Minnesota Blades 15U AAA, and Team MAP South Hockey teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Jake Sondreal
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Number: 25
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6’ 175 lbs
Scouting Report: “Sondreal’s a strong facilitator for puck-carrying linemates,” wrote EliteProspects. “He locks down opponents in the defensive zone and pulls pucks out of battles. He constantly supports the puck carrier with short trailing support, middle lane drives, and weak side dashes. These skills combined mean that he regularly racks up multiple touches in a single possession, improving the condition of the puck each time.”