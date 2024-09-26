2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Michael Hagens
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Michael Hagens.
Hagens is entering his first season with the Eagles.
Prior to joining the program, he spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Chicago Steel. Throughout his time with the Steel, he appeared in 119 games and tallied 16 goals and 42 assists for 58 points.
During the 2023-24 season, the 19-year-old recorded the fourth-most assists (25) and the fifth-most points (32) on the team.
The Hauppauge, N.Y., native has already earned a couple of accolades in his career as he was named to the USHL’s All-Rookie Second Team (2022-23) and Third All-Star Team (2023-24).
Other stints he’s had include the Long Island Royals 13U AAA and 14U AAA teams as well as Mount St. Charles Academy 15U AAA and 16U AAA teams.
Michael’s brother, James, is also entering his first year with Boston College.
Quick Facts
Name: Michael Hagens
Hometown: Hauppauge, N.Y.
Year: Freshman
Position: Defenseman
Number: 11
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’11” 170 lbs
Scouting Report: “Hagens' powerful strides and crossovers launch him up and down the ice, and his hands match,” wrote EliteProspects. “He chains pass receptions with dekes, shots, and passes, even at full speed. But instead of relying on his tools alone, he makes the extra move to secure space, whether that's a weight shift fake or cutback after leaning into the opponent.”