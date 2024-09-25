2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: James Hagens
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward James Hagens.
Hagens is entering his first season with the Eagles after spending two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. As a part of the U17 and U18 teams, Hagens appeared in 118 games and tallied 72 goals and 115 assists for 187 points. During the 2023-24, he recorded a +43 rating. His points and assists led the team, while his goals and +/- were ranked the second-highest among the team.
The 17-year-old comes to The Heights highly decorated as he was named to the U17 WHC and U18 WJC All-Star Teams, was crowned U18 WJC Best Forward and Most Valuable Player, and won a pair of gold medals in the U17 WHC and U18 WJC as well as one silver in the 18U WJC. He also tallied the most assists and points in both events.
Other stints he has had in his hockey career include the Long Island Royals 13U AAA and 14U AAA teams, Mount St. Charles Academy 14U AAA and 15U AAA teams, USNTDP Juniors, USA U17, and USA U18.
Hagens is one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: James Hagens
Hometown: Hauppauge, N.Y.
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Number: 10
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’11” 176 lbs