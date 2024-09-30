2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Oskar Jellvik
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Oskar Jellvik.
Jellvik is entering his third season with the Eagles. Throughout his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 75 games and tallied 17 goals and 42 assists for 59 points. During his sophomore campaign, he had the fifth-most goals (13) and tied for the fourth-most assists (29) and fourth-most points (42) on the team. He also recorded a +28 rating that was the second-highest on the team.
Prior to joining Boston College, the 21-year-old spent two seasons with the Djurgårdens IF J20 team, a part of the J20Nationell league, where he appeared in 60 games and tallied 37 goals and 39 assists for 76 points. He won a J20 SM silver medal in the 2021-22 season.
Jellvik is a part of the Boston Bruins organization. He was drafted as the No. 149 overall pick (fifth round) in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Oskar Jellvik
Hometown: Täby, Sweden
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Number: 15
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5'10" 178 lbs
Scouting Report: "He pre-scans for teammates, controls skating to not overshoot pockets of space to support plays, gets defenders on his back in possession to extend it, and he hides his next play," wrote EliteProspects. "There is also some pre-planned manipulation upon receiving the puck."