2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster and Coaching Staff
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
The team is expected to have another dominant season after finishing 34-6-1 overall in 2023 which included a Hockey East Championship, winning the Providence Regional, a Frozen Four victory, and an appearance in the national championship where the Eagles lost 2-0 to Denver.
With the season quickly approaching, below is a look at the roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season.
2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster:
No. 1 | Jacob Fowler | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’2” 214 lbs
No. 2 | Eamon Powell | Graduate | Defenseman | 6’ 177 lbs
No. 3 | Nolan Joyce | Sophomore | Defenseman | 6’1” 192 lbs
No. 4 | Teddy Stiga | Freshman | Forward | 5’10” 176 lbs
No. 5 | Drew Fortescue | Sophomore | Defenseman | 6’2” 170 lbs
No. 7 | Aidan Hreschuk | Senior | Defenseman | 5’11” 191 lbs
No. 8 | Lukas Gustafsson | Junior | Defenseman | 5’10” 193 lbs
No. 9 | Ryan Leonard | Sophomore | Forward | 6’ 192 lbs
No. 10 James Hagens | Freshman | Forward 5’11” 176 lbs
No. 11 | Michael Hagens | Freshman | Defenseman | 5’11” 170 lbs
No. 12 | Mike Posma | Senior | Forward | 6’ 192 lbs
No. 14 | Gentry Shamburger | Graduate | Forward | 6’1” 203 lbs
No. 15 | Oskar Jellvik | Junior | Forward | 5’10” 178 lbs
No. 17 | Aram Minnetian | Sophomore | Defenseman | 5’11” 194 lbs
No. 18 | Paul Davey | Junior | Forward | 6’1” 183 lbs
No. 19 | Brady Berard | Junior | Forward | 6’1” 200 lbs
No. 20 | Dean Letourneau | Freshman | Forward | 6’7” 220 lbs
No. 22 | Will Vote | Sophomore | Forward | 5’8” 161 lbs
No. 23 | Will Traeger | Junior | Forward | 5’8” 167 lbs
No. 24 | Andre Gasseau | Junior | Forward | 6’4” 217 lbs
No. 25 | Jake Sondreal | Freshman | Forward | 6’ 175 lbs
No. 26 | Will Skahan | Freshman | Defenseman | 6’5” 210 lbs
No. 27 | Connor Joyce | Senior | Forward | 6’1” 173 lbs
No. 28 | Timmy Delay | Sophomore | Forward | 6’1” 170 lbs
No. 30 | Jan Korec | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’1” 185 lbs
No. 31 | Alex Musielak | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’4” 180 lbs
No. 34 | Gabe Perreault | Sophomore | Forward | 5’11” 165 lbs
2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Coaching Staff:
The Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach- Greg Brown
The Heffes Family Associate Head Coach- Mike Ayers
Associate Head Coach- Brendan Buckley
Assistant Coach- Brent Darnell
Director of Operations- John Hegarty
Athletic Trainer- Bert Lenz
Strength Coach- Russ DeRosa
Equipment Manager- Adam Krinsky
Assistant Director of Operations- Cam Wolbach