2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster and Coaching Staff

A look at the Eagles roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. 

The team is expected to have another dominant season after finishing 34-6-1 overall in 2023 which included a Hockey East Championship, winning the Providence Regional, a Frozen Four victory, and an appearance in the national championship where the Eagles lost 2-0 to Denver. 

With the season quickly approaching, below is a look at the roster and coaching staff for the upcoming season. 

2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster:

No. 1 | Jacob Fowler | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’2” 214 lbs

No. 2 | Eamon Powell | Graduate | Defenseman | 6’ 177 lbs

No. 3 | Nolan Joyce | Sophomore | Defenseman | 6’1” 192 lbs

No. 4 | Teddy Stiga | Freshman | Forward | 5’10” 176 lbs

No. 5 | Drew Fortescue | Sophomore | Defenseman | 6’2” 170 lbs

No. 7 | Aidan Hreschuk | Senior | Defenseman | 5’11” 191 lbs

No. 8 | Lukas Gustafsson | Junior | Defenseman | 5’10” 193 lbs

No. 9 | Ryan Leonard | Sophomore | Forward | 6’ 192 lbs

No. 10 James Hagens | Freshman | Forward 5’11”  176 lbs

No. 11 | Michael Hagens | Freshman | Defenseman | 5’11” 170 lbs

No. 12 | Mike Posma | Senior | Forward | 6’ 192 lbs

No. 14 | Gentry Shamburger | Graduate | Forward | 6’1” 203 lbs

No. 15 | Oskar Jellvik | Junior | Forward | 5’10” 178 lbs

No. 17 | Aram Minnetian | Sophomore | Defenseman | 5’11” 194 lbs 

No. 18 | Paul Davey | Junior | Forward | 6’1” 183 lbs

No. 19 | Brady Berard | Junior | Forward | 6’1” 200 lbs

No. 20 | Dean Letourneau | Freshman | Forward | 6’7” 220 lbs

No. 22 | Will Vote | Sophomore | Forward | 5’8” 161 lbs

No. 23 | Will Traeger | Junior | Forward | 5’8” 167 lbs

No. 24 | Andre Gasseau | Junior | Forward | 6’4” 217 lbs

No. 25 | Jake Sondreal | Freshman | Forward | 6’ 175 lbs

No. 26 | Will Skahan | Freshman | Defenseman | 6’5” 210 lbs

No. 27 | Connor Joyce | Senior | Forward | 6’1” 173 lbs

No. 28 | Timmy Delay | Sophomore | Forward | 6’1” 170 lbs

No. 30 | Jan Korec | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’1” 185 lbs

No. 31 | Alex Musielak | Sophomore | Goalie | 6’4” 180 lbs

No. 34 | Gabe Perreault | Sophomore | Forward | 5’11” 165 lbs

2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Coaching Staff: 

The Schiller Family Head Hockey Coach- Greg Brown

The Heffes Family Associate Head Coach- Mike Ayers

Associate Head Coach- Brendan Buckley

Assistant Coach- Brent Darnell

Director of Operations- John Hegarty 

Athletic Trainer- Bert Lenz

Strength Coach- Russ DeRosa 

Equipment Manager- Adam Krinsky

Assistant Director of Operations- Cam Wolbach 

