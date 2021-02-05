FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Boston College vs. BU: Preview and Prediction

Another installment of the Battle of Comm Ave. as two bitter rivals face off this weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

The Battle of Comm Ave. reignites this weekend as #1 Boston College and #15 Boston University prepare for a weekend series. This will be the 283rd and 284th matchup between the two rivals, which features two of the hottest teams in the country. Both teams are riding five plus game winning streaks, and two of the best offenses in the country. 

2020-21 Records: Boston College (10-2-1), Boston University (5-1)

Recent Head to Head: Boston College is 4-0-1 in the last five regular season meetings, but lost in the Beanpot to the Terriers last year (though on the record books that game counts as a tie). Jerry York has never officially lost to BU head coach Albie O'Connell. 

When: 7pm on Friday at Boston College, 7pm on Saturday at Walter Brown Arena at Boston University. 

How To Watch & Listen: Friday's game will be televised on NESN+, Saturday's game is not on television but can be streamed on SportsLive (CollegeSportsLive.com). Radio coverage is on WEEI 850-AM and BCEagles.com with Jon Rish and Andy Powers and begins fifteen minutes before the puck drops.

Follow Along: We will be watching the game and giving our feedback here on the site during the game. But you can also follow us on Twitter @BulletinBC

Three Keys To The Game

1. Knight Must Stand Tall: It's hard to believe that there is a collegiate hockey team that is playing better offensively than Boston College, but that is exactly what BU is doing. They are averaging 4.17 goals per game, second in the nation. Spencer Knight has been dynamic this season, and unbeaten in his last ten games. He is going to need to be a brick wall behind the pipes.

2. Special Teams Need to be special: While Boston College has struggled on the power play, Boston University has excelled, scoring on almost 20% of their opportunities. BC needs to avoid giving them these opportunities and taking care of the puck when they are short handed something they have done extraordinarily well this season. 

3. Contain David Farrance: Boston College's offense has been all about balance this year, but the Terriers are a different story. Farrance, a National and Hockey East Player of the Month is a dynamic player who can take over games. BC's defense is going to need to try and limit his playmaking ability, which will be a challenge as Farrance has four goals, 10 assists and 14 points through six games. 

AJ's Predictions: Like everything BC/BU this is going to be a battle. For the first time in a while they seem evenly matched, and Spencer Knight will be the key this weekend. Excellent goaltending can take over games, and that is exactly what I believe Knight will do this weekend. Eagles with the emotional sweep. 

Friday: Boston College 4-3
Saturday: Boston College 3-1 

Podcast: Friday's episode features a preview of this weekend's series. Listen below.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- @BulletinBC (please note our new handle)

En8OBNTUwAA_6Wk
Hockey

Boston College vs. BU: Preview and Prediction

EtbakmiVkAAtcqe
Basketball

Boston College Women's Basketball Can't Keep Pace With Louisville, Lose 97-68

USATSI_15200565_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: Class of '22 Needs Assessment

USATSI_15245058_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College 2021 Football Class in Review: Key Additions And Misses

USATSI_13155636_168388155_lowres
Football

S/LB Jaiden Lars Woodbey Transfers to Boston College (Updated with Jeff Hafley's Comments)

jeffhafley
Football

Jeff Hafley Excited To Coach Players Given Extra Year of Eligibility

JeffHafley
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: Hafley on Transfer Portal and More

USATSI_15272430_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '21 PWO Quarterback Andrew Butler

6JFHT7sb_400x400
Recruiting

Boston College in Frequent Communication With '22 ATH Anthony Costanzo