Boston College vs. BU: Preview and Prediction

Another installment of the Battle of Comm Ave. as two bitter rivals face off this weekend.

The Battle of Comm Ave. reignites this weekend as #1 Boston College and #15 Boston University prepare for a weekend series. This will be the 283rd and 284th matchup between the two rivals, which features two of the hottest teams in the country. Both teams are riding five plus game winning streaks, and two of the best offenses in the country.

2020-21 Records: Boston College (10-2-1), Boston University (5-1)

Recent Head to Head: Boston College is 4-0-1 in the last five regular season meetings, but lost in the Beanpot to the Terriers last year (though on the record books that game counts as a tie). Jerry York has never officially lost to BU head coach Albie O'Connell.

When: 7pm on Friday at Boston College, 7pm on Saturday at Walter Brown Arena at Boston University.

How To Watch & Listen: Friday's game will be televised on NESN+, Saturday's game is not on television but can be streamed on SportsLive (CollegeSportsLive.com). Radio coverage is on WEEI 850-AM and BCEagles.com with Jon Rish and Andy Powers and begins fifteen minutes before the puck drops.

Follow Along: We will be watching the game and giving our feedback here on the site during the game. But you can also follow us on Twitter @BulletinBC

Three Keys To The Game

1. Knight Must Stand Tall: It's hard to believe that there is a collegiate hockey team that is playing better offensively than Boston College, but that is exactly what BU is doing. They are averaging 4.17 goals per game, second in the nation. Spencer Knight has been dynamic this season, and unbeaten in his last ten games. He is going to need to be a brick wall behind the pipes.

2. Special Teams Need to be special: While Boston College has struggled on the power play, Boston University has excelled, scoring on almost 20% of their opportunities. BC needs to avoid giving them these opportunities and taking care of the puck when they are short handed something they have done extraordinarily well this season.

3. Contain David Farrance: Boston College's offense has been all about balance this year, but the Terriers are a different story. Farrance, a National and Hockey East Player of the Month is a dynamic player who can take over games. BC's defense is going to need to try and limit his playmaking ability, which will be a challenge as Farrance has four goals, 10 assists and 14 points through six games.

AJ's Predictions: Like everything BC/BU this is going to be a battle. For the first time in a while they seem evenly matched, and Spencer Knight will be the key this weekend. Excellent goaltending can take over games, and that is exactly what I believe Knight will do this weekend. Eagles with the emotional sweep.

Friday: Boston College 4-3

Saturday: Boston College 3-1

Podcast: Friday's episode features a preview of this weekend's series. Listen below.

