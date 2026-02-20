Ontario to Permit 6 a.m. Alcohol Sales for Canada-U.S. Gold Medal Olympic Matchup

Canada is already gearing up for its Olympic men’s hockey matchup vs. the United States in the final on Sunday.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Games will conclude with the men’s hockey final between two great rivals in the United States and Canada. The United States advanced to the final after taking down Slovakia 6-2 while Canada moves on after beating the reigning Olympic champions Finland 3-2 on Friday.

In honor of the occasion, Ontario premier Doug Ford announced on social media that restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET.

“The entire country will be watching on Sunday morning as our men’s hockey team plays for Olympic gold. ... Let’s all come together, support local businesses and cheer on Team Canada!” Ford wrote on X.

Ontario will join the city of Toronto, which has allowed alcohol sales to begin at 6 a.m. throughout the entire Winter Olympics. Normally, alcohol sales are not allowed to begin daily until 9 a.m.

The men’s gold medal game will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Feb. 22, the same day the United States shocked the Soviet Union 46 years ago in the “Miracle on Ice.”

In the final, Canada will look to win the nation’s first gold in men’s hockey since 2014. No country has won more medals in men’s ice hockey than the Canadians, who have a total of 16 medals including nine golds.

The U.S., who already beat Team Canada at this year’s Olympics in women’s hockey, will look to make it a sweep on Sunday. The U.S. has won gold just twice at the Winter Olympics in men’s hockey, and are seeking their first gold since their storied performance at the 1980 Olympic Games.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated