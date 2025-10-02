BC Men's Hockey Duo of Hagens and Stiga Will be a Problem for Hockey East: The Rundown
On Wednesday night, the night before the eve of Boston College men’s hockey’s season opener against Quinnipiac, sophomore forwards Teddy Stiga and James Hagens took to Instagram to post a joint hype video teasing the duo’s budding connection as they approach their second year on the Heights.
While Hagens rotated in with former BC men’s hockey forwards Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers)—who spent the last two seasons in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and cemented their legacies in the highest ranks of program history—the chemistry he developed, and showcased, with Stiga was evident.
The two United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) products came in as freshmen together for the 2024-25 season, in which the Eagles fell in the 2025 NCAA Tournament New Hampshire Regional Final to Denver but reached as high as No. 1 in the USCHO NCAA Division I hockey rankings during the regular season.
Just like BC’s former first line of Leonard, Perreault, and Will Smith (San Jose Sharks), who collectively arrived two seasons ago and immediately jumped into the mix as one of the most dominant lines in college hockey as only rookies, Stiga and Hagens formed a bond that boasts the potential of high offensive production for the Eagles this year.
In 2024-25, Hagens (5-10, 186) ranked third on the team in points with 37 (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games as the No. 1 center between Perreault and Leonard, primarily.
At the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native and 2025 Boston Bruins’ first-round pick tied for the United States lead with five goals in seven games to help his country capture the gold medal.
Hagens was the fourth-youngest player in college hockey last season and ranked fourth among NCAA Division I freshmen in points, earning Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.
Stiga (5-11, 178) was also selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and earned Hockey East Rookie of the Week twice last season, including the Hockey East Rookie of the Month Award for January.
The Nashville Predators 2024 second-round pick, from Sudbury, Mass., skated in 36 games, posting 30 points on 14 goals and 16 assists.
What made the tandem of Hagens and Stiga so lethal was their ability to locate each other on the ice before their opponent saw the play unfolding, just like Smith, Leonard, and Perreault would do a season prior. Hagens almost always knew where Stiga would be before he was there, and vice versa.
There were a number of times when the two connected for points on the board while on the ice together, and the video, titled “Year Two,” is a testament to that.
They have a chance to be one of, if not the best college hockey forward duos this season in the NCAA with a year of experience under their belt in which they both impressed and adjusted to the pace of college hockey just fine.
