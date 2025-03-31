No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Denver in Manchester Regional Final
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-8-2) men’s hockey team’s season came to a close with a 3-1 loss to the Denver Pioneers (31-11-1) in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday night.
Boston College came out fast and aggressive and outshot Denver 11-5 in the opening frame, however it was the Pioneers who went in front in the first period 1-0 on a goal from defenseman Eric Pohlkamp at 18:19.
The Eagles got close to a goal in the opening frame as the referees reviewed a potential goal from forward Gabe Perreault, but the net was dislodged on the play prior to the puck going in and was ruled a no-goal.
The Pioneers extended their lead 2-0 with a goal from forward James Reeder at 2:59 in the second period.
Denver originally added another goal to the board in the second, however Eagles head coach Greg Brown challenged for offsides and won it, taking away the score.
Boston College tacked on its first and only goal of the night in the final minute of the second period with a score from forward Teddy Stiga at 19:07 to cut its deficit in half 2-1. Forward Will Vote tallied the assist.
The Eagles stayed aggressive in the third period as they outshot the Pioneers 14-1, but could not execute a goal to tie the game.
Pioneers defenseman Zeev Buium iced the victory with an empty netter at 19:56 in the third.
Goalie Jacob Fowler started in the net for Boston College where he allowed two goals and recorded 22 saves. Matt Davis started in the net for Denver and allowed one goal as well as tallied 34 saves.
With the win, Denver punches the final ticket to the Frozen Four in St. Louis, Mo., and will take on No. 4-seeded Western Michigan on April 10.