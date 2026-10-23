BC Men's Hockey Forward Earns U.S. Collegiate Selects Roster Spot for 2026 Spengler Cup

Coming about the opportunity to compete in the Spengler Cup is arguably one of the rarest experiences a high-level hockey player can have.

Dating back to its inception in 1923, the Spengler Cup is the oldest club ice hockey tournament in the world and one of the most prestigious sporting events in Europe that gathers top teams internationally in Davos, Switzerland, to compete for the “coveted trophy,” according to its website.

It was founded by Dr. Carl Spengler, a physician, with the intention of uniting nations through sport following the First World War. Each year, the tournament is played between Christmas and New Year high in what is considered one of the most unique settings in hockey, Davos Ice Stadium.

Since 2025, one of the six teams competing in the Spengler Cup is the U.S. Collegiate Selects, which is made up of 25 NCAA Division I men’s hockey players who represent an all-star team of sorts. It was the first time in the Cup’s 102-year history that an NCAA selects team appeared, and the squad ended up reaching the tournament final.

This year, the U.S. Collegiate Selects will return to the Spengler Cup as the defending runner-ups, although this time, a Boston College Eagle will be included.

On Thursday, BC men’s hockey forward Dean Letourneau was officially added to the U.S. Selects’ 2026 roster, which makes the junior the first Eagle to compete for the selects team in the Spengler Cup ever.

He's going to Davos!



Dean Letourneau has been added to the U.S. Collegiate Selects roster for the 2026 Spengler Cup



📰 https://t.co/EmFe1k4air pic.twitter.com/TXcyiUOqTj — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 22, 2026

Letourneau, coming off a sophomore campaign in which he finished second in Hockey East in scoring with 39 points on 22 goals and 17 assists, leading to Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors, has generated two goals and two assists for the Eagles through his first three games of the 2026-27 season, which leads the team.

Letourneau was a late-October addition to the team alongside Cornell defenseman Xavier Veilleux.

The first six selections consisted of defensemen Tyler Dunbar (Union), Ty Hanson (Minnesota Duluth), and Evan Murr (Minnesota), forwards Max Plante (Minnesota Duluth) and Hayden Stavroff (Dartmouth), and goalie Lawton Zacher (Northeastern).

The next round of additions were defenseman Elliott Groenewold (Quinnipiac), along with forwards Michael Hage (Michigan), Jayden Perron (Michigan), Zam Plante (Minnesota Duluth), and Brodie Ziemer (Minnesota).

The U.S. Selects open play at the 2026 Spengler Cup against Frölunda HC of Sweden on Saturday, Dec. 26, before facing host HC Davos on either Dec. 27 or Dec. 28.

The rest of the U.S. roster will be announced in the months leading up to the tournament, and it will be coached by New Hampshire head coach Mike Souza, including assistants Casey Jones, the head coach at Cornell, and Scott Sandelin, Minnesota Duluth’s skipper.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.