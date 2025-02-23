Boston College Ends Regular Season With Shootout Win: The Rundown, February 23, 2025
There aren’t many exciting sports endings than a hockey shootout and No. 15 Boston College capped off its regular season schedule with an exciting one against New Hampshire.
Eagles captain Gaby Roy scored the shootout goal to earn the extra Hockey East point after the game ended in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. The shootout victory capped off a comeback for the Eagles. New Hampshire got on the board first late in the first period and didn’t get its equalizer until the third period when Kate Ham scored her goal.
Boston College will have home ice advantage through the quarterfinal round of the 2025 Hockey East Tournament and will begin that tournament against Maine on March 1.
Today’s Eagles Schedule
Women’s Golf: Boston College at Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational | Great Waters G.C., Greensboro, Ga.
Fencing: Boston College at ACC Fencing Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C. | ACCNx | 8 a.m.
Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. North Carolina; vs. Stonehill College | Weymouth, Mass. | 10 a.m.; 2 p.m.
Softball: Boston College at Eastern Carolina | Greenville, N.C. | 11:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball: Boston College vs. SMU | Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. | ACCNx | 2 p.m.
Yesterday’s Eagles Results
Women’s Golf: Boston College in Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational
Fencing: Boston College at ACC Fencing Championships
Skiing: Boston College at UNH Carnival/EISA Championships (Giant Slalom)
Full Results
Women's Slalom
20. Jasmine Whittaker - 1:38.85
22. Alexandra Cossette - 1:39.09
32. Lauren Hunter - 1:42.78
34. Meagan Olsen - 1:42.91
40. Emily Charleston - 1:45.74
44. Chiara Maria Ferrari - 1:47.84
Men's Slalom
9. Charlie Lang - 1:29.40
12. Bode Flanigan - 1:29.48
24. Nick Kirwood - 1:30.38
28. Alexander McNabb - 1:31.86
32. Gunnar Travis - 1:32.56
Women's Giant Slalom
14. Alexandra Cossette - 2:19.82
32. Chiara Maria Ferrari - 2:24.16
37. Lauren Hunter - 2:25.89
44. Emily Charleston - 2:28.79
46. Jasmine Whittaker - 2:29.45
Men's Giant Slalom
18. Bode Flanigan - 2:15.75
34. Nick Kirwood - 2:19.26
41. Alexander McNabb - 2:19.83
47. Gunnar Travis - 2:20.81
Swimming: Boston College at ACC Championships
Softball: Boston College 6, Loyola University Chicago 5; Boston College 8, Canisius 2
Baseball: Game 1: Boston College 11, New Orleans 3 | Game 2: New Orleans 7,
Boston College 6 (11 innings)
Women’s Lacrosse: Boston College 19, Duke 10
Men’s Basketball: Boston College 69, Georgia Tech 54
Women’s Hockey: Boston College 1, New Hampshire 1 (BC wins shootout 1-0)
Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 4, Vermont 1
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener
188 days
Eagles Quote of the Day
“To overcome all that adversity and to get to Boston College and have a stellar college career, it was a blessing that Boston College would give me that one scholarship that they had left.”- Michael Adams
Check Us Out On:
· X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
· Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
· YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
· Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
· Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social