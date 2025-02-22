Dominant Second Half Propels Boston College to Second-Straight Win
Boston College won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament next month, but it can play spoiler to other teams trying to earn an invitation. Teams like, Georgia Tech.
The Eagles put a serious damper on the Yellow Jackets’ hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a 69-54 win. It’s the second-straight win for Boston College (12-15, 4-12 ACC) and featured a dominant defensive performance once again.
The Eagles led Georgia Tech (13-14, 7-8 ACC) by just five points at halftime, but a 10-0 start to second half that saw Chad Venning score eight of the Eagles’ points and lead by 13 points just five minutes into the second half. Venning had just one point and two rebounds in the first half before dominating the opening minutes of Saturday’s game.
Donald Hand Jr. powered the Eagles’ offense in the first half with 13 points and five rebounds, but played sparingly in the second half. Hand still ended up leading Boston College in scoring (18 points) and rebounds (six). Venning ended the game with 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Georgia Tech ended Saturday’s game with a 32.1 field goal percentage and just 21.7 percent from beyond the arch. The Yellow Jackets also turned the ball over 13 times and got just six points from their bench players.
Boston College is down to its final four regular season games before the ACC Tournament from March 11-15. The Eagles will travel across the country to face Stanford (16-10, 8-7 ACC) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.