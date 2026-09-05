Boston College Lands Commitment From Top 2028 NHL Draft Prospect, Flips USNTDP Defenseman From BU

It isn’t technically hockey season just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren't any hockey affairs going on for the Boston College men’s team, notably in the recruiting realm.

On Friday, College Hockey News reported that Benjamin Veitch, a 6-foot-3-inch Canadian forward from St. John’s, Newfoundland, committed to BC.

The 2009-born Veitch, who turns 17 in October, is considered a top 2028 NHL Draft prospect, and he recently put Team Canada on his back at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup, generating five goals and seven total points in five games en route to winning gold.

The left-handed center played 58 games this past season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Newfoundland Regiment, totaling 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists), including seven (5 goals, 2 assists) in 12 playoff games. He is expected to return to Newfoundland for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

The Eagles also recently landed a commitment from U.S. National team defenseman Luke Schairer, who was originally committed to rival Boston University but flipped his decision just a few weeks ago.

Our next freshman is Luke Schairer, who comes to BC after playing with the USNTDP the last two years! pic.twitter.com/oVvdvIjBN3 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) September 4, 2026

The 6-foot-3-inch Schairer from Charlotte, N.C., who will suit for BC this season, was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft in June, going 75th overall.

At the 2026 IIHF U-18 World Junior Championship, he tallied four assists in five games played for Team USA, and he finished the NTDP regular season with 22 points (1 goal, 21 assists) in 62 games played.

BC opens up its 2026-27 campaign with an exhibition scrimmage against Michigan State on Oct. 2 followed by a second scrimmage with the USNTDP in Plymouth, Mich., on Oct. 3 before coming home and hosting Alaska on Oct. 9 for its season opener.

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