Three Bold Predictions for Boston College Football's Season Opener at Cincinnati

One more sleep.

That’s all there is separating Boston College football from its 2026 season opener on the road against Cincinnati, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Eagles open as 7.5-point underdogs, and ESPN gives the Bearcats a firm 76.8 percent chance of winning on its matchup predictor as the program looks to extend its win streak in home openers to 25.

Here are three bold predictions for the game:

Bold Predictions for Boston College Football's 2026 Season Opener

1. Evan Dickens rushes for at least 100 yards and a touchdown

Coming off a redshirt-sophomore campaign in which he garnered over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground en route to Group of Five Second-Team All-American honors with Liberty, Dickens could arguably be the most under-looked ball carrier in the ACC this season.

Dickens’ explosiveness through the gaps and breakaway speed at the second level make him extremely difficult to slow down in the open, evidenced by his 5.8 yards per carry margin last season, and the Bearcats are coming off a year in which they surrendered 178.8 rushing yards per game.

You have to factor in that head coach Scott Satterfield hired a new defensive coordinator, Nate Woody, from Army, and Cincinnati has made some key additions to the defensive side through the transfer portal.

But the loss of middle linebacker Jake Golday, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted No. 51 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, will be difficult to replace production-wise, and I’d expect the Eagles’ offense to operate through the run game extensively this week with some rain in the forecast, including awful humidity.

“Honestly, it’s my speed and acceleration, just kind of creating those explosive plays for the offense that helps generate some juice,” Dickens said of his best traits as a running back. “But also my vision. I think just seeing things that a typical running back wouldn’t naturally see, just kind of creating those plays for our offense as well.”

In order for BC to succeed on Saturday, it must play to its strengths, and I believe Dickens will be an essential component of that. And considering pass protection has been a weakness of the Eagles’ offensive line, at least during fall training camp, why not go all in on feeding Dickens the rock as often as possible?

2. The Eagles limit JC French IV to under 200 yards passing

While BC’s defensive line is where it improved most this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, its secondary is unquestionably the team’s deepest unit this year.

French, Cincinnati’s quarterback, can certainly pick apart opposing defenses with his arm, and he isn’t afraid to take downfield shots when he sees them available.

But this Eagles’ secondary is equipped with numerous studs that have ample playing experience, most notably 2025 All-ACC Second-Team honoree KP Price and Carter Davis, going into his third year as a starter, at the safety positions.

The evolution of sophomore Marcus Upton this offseason gives BC another elite option in the safety room if Price or Davis need a breather, while the corner room is stacked with at least three players on the left and right side who have previously started, chiefly Max Tucker and Syair Torrence, the latter of whom is returning from a season-ending injury that he sustained just two weeks into his redshirt-freshman year.

The Eagles were attacked quite often on the back end last season because of many injuries it sustained in that department, but I foresee a massive turnaround in this facet of the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who likes to bring waves of pressure at the line of scrimmage and force the quarterback to make quick decisions.

3. Tight end Brady Clough has a top-three target share among BC’s pass catchers

An offense directed by Bill O’Brien is one that utilizes its tight ends in crucial ways, and Clough is in a position to take advantage of this opportunity.

The tight end is really the quarterback’s best friend — he blocks for him, typically gives him an easier passing option closer to the line of scrimmage, and is physically one of the biggest targets on the field.

For a quarterback like Mason McKenzie, who could have some trouble identifying reads at the deeper levels, the tight end is even more useful as a receiving option, and there is no better receiving tight end on the Eagles’ roster than Clough at the moment.

In 2025, former BC tight end Jeremiah Franklin finished the year with the second-most receptions on the team and the third-most receiving yards, which is a testament to the importance of a reliable receiving tight end in O’Brien’s offensive scheme.

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