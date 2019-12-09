Boston College Men's Hockey Down Notre Dame 6-1

Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Friday night's tilt between the Eagles and Irish included a first period where the two opponents were seemingly feeling each other out. Sunday BC wasted no time introducing themselves, scoring 36 seconds into the game off the stick of Jack McBain. A few minutes later, BC's dynamic top line struck again, just as it has all season long. Senior captain David Cotton nudged the puck up to Julius Mattila who beautifully slid the puck across the crease to Logan Husko's stick and promptly buried it for quick and early 2-0 lead for BC.

Notre Dame was not looking to go away early. With a 5 on 3 advantage, senior caption Cal Burke seemingly scored after the Irish flurry. Further review would go on to show that Spencer Knight was interfered with, and the goal was taken away.

As the 1st period began to wind down, Cotton intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and fired a shot by Irish goal keeper Cale Morris.

BC began the 2nd period with the same energy and on a power play, forward Jack McBain was initially denied on his scoring bid before collecting and burying the rebound to put BC up 4-0 equaling their scoring output from Friday night.

The score remained intact until a a little over 2 minutes left in the period when Notre Dame finally got on the board with a goal of their own.

At the half way point of the final period defensiveman Marshall Warren got in on the scoring, finding the net on a 2 on 1 and a nice fake out. Seconds later, Aapeli Rasanen put his own rebound home. The play was reviewed but the goal stood and put the exclamation point on not only a decisive win for BC but a fantastic all around weekend.

Quick Thoughts

Boston College collectively beat Notre Dame 10-1 in the weekend contests. Jack McBain registered his first career multi goal game. BC finishes the first half of the season on fire, winning 9 games in a row. The Eagles top line contributed with a collective 7 points tonight.

Up Next

Boston College will return to action next year (seriously) January 4th, 2020 welcoming Vermont to Kelly Rink. Puck drops at 4:30 pm