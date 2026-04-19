Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Slovak-Dominican Goalie From USHL's Green Bay Gamblers

Boston College men’s hockey is adding a new goaltender, as the Eagles secured a commitment from Green Bay Gamblers goalie Roberto Leonardo Henriquez, who goes by Leo.

Henriquez made his commitment to the program official via Instagram on Sunday. He was originally committed to New Hampshire before flipping his decision.

“Proud to announce my commitment to Boston College to play Division 1 hockey,” Henriquez said. “Thankful to my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me every step of the way—this is just the beginning.”

With Slovakian and Dominican roots, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound netminder spent the past two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

He made 37 appearances in 2025-26 for the Gamblers, manufacturing a 2.22 goals against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage — up from a 4.01 GAA and a .877 save percentage in 2024-25.

Henriquez also made 24 appearances for the Anchorage Wolverines of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2024-25, generating a 2.49 GAA and a save percentage of .923 during that stint.

He was selected for Slovakia’s Under-20 team for the World Juniors this past season, but did not make an appearance in the tournament. He additionally represented Slovakia’s U-18 team in 2024-25.

Henriquez will join rising sophomore Louka Cloutier in BC’s goaltending room next year.

Cloutier, a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche (2024 NHL Draft), suited up in 33 games for the Eagles in 2025-26, in which he totaled a 19-13-1 overall record with a 2.34 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

In 2025-26, BC did not make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. They were eliminated from the Hockey East Tournament in the semifinals against UConn, and did not receive an at-large bid for the NCAAs.

Boston College Men's Hockey Outgoing Players:

Will Skahan - Defenseman - 6'5", 223 lbs. - Junior - New School: Minnesota State Michael Hagens - Defenseman - 6'0", 198 lbs. - Junior - New School: TBD Alex Musielak - Goalie - 6'4", 195 lbs. - Senior - New School: TBD

Boston College Men's Hockey Incoming Players:

Matthew Grimes - Defenseman - 6'1", 185 lbs. - Freshman - Former Team: Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) Teddy Mallgrave - Defenseman - 6'3", 200 lbs. - Sophomore - Former Program: St. Lawrence Leo Henriquez - Goalie - 6'2", 165 lbs. - Freshman - Former Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

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