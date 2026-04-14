Boston College Men's Hockey Adding Physical Blue Line Presence From Transfer Portal

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston College men’s hockey program added its first player from the transfer portal — which opened Monday morning — signing former St. Lawrence defenseman Teddy Mallgrave.

“I am proud to announce my commitment through the transfer portal to Boston College,” Mallgrave wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and everyone else who helped me along the way.”

I am proud to announce my commitment through the transfer portal to Boston College. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and everyone else who helped me along the way. pic.twitter.com/52iTsdghOp — Teddy Mallgrave (@teddy_mallgrave) April 14, 2026

A native of Spring Lake, N.Y., Mallgrave only made 10 appearances for the Saints as a freshman in 2025-26. He did not register a single point, but he blocked nine shots and racked up four penalty minutes.

From 2021-24, the 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound blueliner attended The Kent School in Kent, Conn., where he served as team captain during his senior campaign and generated 20 points on three goals and 17 assists in 28 appearances. He played a total of 82 games for the Lions.

Following his prep career, he played one season of junior hockey for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), in which he scored nine times and tallied three assists in 60 games played.

The left-shot Mallgrave will bring a strong physical presence to the Eagles’ defensive unit, which has already lost four players from its 2025-26 roster — three to professional hockey (Lukas Gustafsson, Aram Minnetian, and Drew Fortescue) and one (Will Skahan) to the transfer portal.

Final Rankings

See where Boston College was ranked in final USCHO Division I men's hockey poll, which came out Monday morning after Denver's win in the 2026 National Championship on Saturday:

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Final Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Denver (50)- 1000, 29-11-3 Wisconsin- 914, 24-13-2 Michigan- 913, 31-8-1 North Dakota- 856, 29-10-1 Michigan State- 769, 26-9-2 Western Michigan- 737, 27-11-1 Minnesota Duluth- 701, 24-15-1 Quinnipiac- 603, 27-10-3 Providence- 585, 23-11-2 Dartmouth- 549, 22-8-4 Penn State- 500, 21-14-2 Cornell- 462, 22-11-1 UConn- 416, 20-13-5 Minnesota State- 364, 22-11-7 Merrimack- 237, 21-16-2 UMass- 229, 22-13-1 Augustana- 173, 22-11-4 St. Thomas- 164, 21-12-5 Boston College- 119, 20-15-1 Bentley- 106, 23-12-5

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 30, Ohio State 21, Princeton 15, Colorado College 7, Maine 7, Miami 7, St. Cloud State 6, Union 5, Northeastern 2, Sacred Heart 2, Bowling Green 1

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