'It Wasn't Only For Us': Boston College Men's Hockey Players Reflect on Beanpot Title

The Boston College men’s hockey program gave Eagles fans something on Monday night they had not experienced since Pokémon Go, the Mannequin Challenge, and the Harambe meme were popular.

For the first time since 2016, the Eagles were crowned Beanpot champions, defeating Boston University, 6-2, in the title game — which also marked the 300th playing of the Battle of Comm. Ave., the historic rivalry between BC and BU that dates back to 1918.

Elation does not begin to describe the feeling that came with securing the title for BC’s veterans, particularly the leadership core of Andre Gasseau, Lukas Gustafsson, and Brady Berard, who had the honor of hoisting the silver cup before the rest of their teammates.

Sophomore forward James Hagens was named the 2026 Beanpot MVP for posting two goals and three assists across BC’s two tournament games, and freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who has been an instant sensation for the Eagles this year, won the Eberly Award, given to goalie with the best save percentage in the tournament.

Cloutier made 27 saves in Monday’s victory, good for a .931 save percentage.

Ryan Conmy, who transferred to BC from New Hampshire over the offseason, registered a career-high four assists, which led the Eagles in points, while Lukas Gustafsson totaled a goal and two assists, and Gasseau and Will Vote provided two goals each.

Dean Letourneau managed to get in on the action with a goal, and Teddy Stiga chipped in with two assists as well.

Here is everything that Gasseau, Cloutier, and Hagens said after the game in regards to snapping the title drought.

Q: [Andre], just comment on the plays Ryan [Conmy] made to set you up into a good scoring position.

Gasseau: “Yeah, they were just both really good shots, and luckily, I was just in front and was able to bury those. So, gotta take your shots and good things will happen.”

Q: [Louka], just talk about the kind of short-term memory a goalie needs. Obviously, a tough performance against Vermont, and just to come out tonight and play the way you did. Just speak to that a little bit.

Cloutier: “No, exactly. I mean, I feel like you need to flush everything and focus on the next shot. Even today, giving up a goal early. But I know my team was there, and I just stayed calm.”

With the best save percentage in the Beanpot, Louka Cloutier has been named the Eberly Award winner! pic.twitter.com/eiLfQ9Uodh — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 10, 2026

Q: For all three of you, coming off a big loss to Vermont, what does it say about your group, to be able to come back and calibrate and dominate the opponent tonight?

Gasseau: “Yeah, we’re a resilient group. You know, belief is the biggest thing, from staff to players. I think everyone was disappointed in that weekend, but I think you got to put it behind you and move on, so that’s exactly what we did.”

Q: Andre, a couple weeks ago when you guys faced BU you said your team would win the Beanpot. Can you just speak to your team’s confidence and your belief in them as a captain?

Gasseau: “Yeah, I think, you know, it’s a special group, and I didn’t just say that for nothing. So I have full belief in this group, and we’re gonna go on to win many more games.”

Q: For all three of you, just bringing a Beanpot trophy to the school for the first time in a decade, what does that feel like, and what was the locker room like after this one?

Hagens: “Yeah, it was just exciting to get this trophy. Not only for us, but for the school, for all the fans that showed up today. It means a lot. We had a couple guys that played with us that were able to come back and be here tonight. So to be able to have their support is also a huge help.”

Gasseau: “And for me, to get that after three, four years is really nice.”

Q: Andre, you just kind of touched on it, but for you, as a senior, you experienced a lot of heartbreak in this tournament. Does that make it kind of all that much more worth it to get one in the end?

Gasseau: “Yeah, not just for me, but for everyone, especially the seniors, and for everyone to kind of experience this win is magical, and it’s something that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives.:

Q: James, you get named the MVP of the tournament. What does it mean to you after, you know, just a strong effort from everyone on your team, but to get that award?

Hagens: “It’s all about the win. To be able to get the trophy, the Beanpot. But the group of guys we have, you know, that was really special. Like Andre said, this is a moment that none of us will ever forget. So it was more about coming in and focusing on the game.”

Q: Is it any sweeter for this to come against BU, knowing that they got you the last two years in this tournament?

Gasseau: “It doesn’t matter who we play. I think just focusing on the opponent and sticking to our system, playing our game, I think that’s just the biggest thing for us. And, you know, it didn’t matter if it was BU, Harvard, or Northeastern. It’s just going to be all the same for us.”

Q: James, it’s a very storied rivalry, obviously the 300th time these teams have played each other. Just talk about what it means just to be part of something this special.

Hagens: “Yeah, means a lot. Means a lot to our group. You know, this is something that for seniors who have been through it, it was really exciting for them to get that for everyone. [Cloutier] stood on his head tonight, so it always helps when you have a goalie in net that plays that well. But like I said before, just for the school, it wasn’t only for us. It’s something that we’ll never forget.”

