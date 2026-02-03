Everything BC Coach Greg Brown Said After Beanpot Semifinal Win Over Harvard

BOSTON, Mass. — On Friday evening, the Boston College men's hockey team captured a 5-1 triumph over the Harvard Crimson in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot Tournament.

Here is everything that BC head coach Greg Brown said after the win.

Brown’s opening statement:

“Obviously happy to get a good win over a good team. I thought the way the game started, like they put as much pressure on us in that first period as anybody — 18 shots against. Usually we're a little more sound than that, but they had great pace through the neutral zone. They made it hard for us to get better gaps. They had stretch guys, and then speed coming underneath, so that put a lot of pressure in the neutral zone, and then down around our net.”

“They played with a lot of tempo, and gave us, especially in the first, a lot of fits and some good chances. We were fortunate. It was definitely not a 3-0 period. So we did a better job, tighter defensively, in the second and third. The third was our best, but like I said, one game at a time tournament, and we're happy to get the win.”

Q: You talked about the first period, you guys faced 18 shots, and then in the second flipped the switch. I think you outset [Harvard] 21-5. What did you see, what was the difference there?

Brown: “We closed. I think in the first we gave them too much time and space, a lot through the neutral zone, and again, in the offensive zone, we've been a lot better than that at closing quickly and not giving as much time to find their next option. And so we were a little slow to pucks early, and then we got much better at it, and I thought our decisions in the third to manage the game were very good.”

Q: James is obviously having a very good season, but it really feels like the last two, three weeks he’s kind of taken another step offensively. What have you seen from him?

Brown: “Yeah, I mean, he's been getting points the whole season, but I agree. He's more impactful of late. I don't know if his decisions are a little bit better or a little bit quicker, because he always has the puck a ton in every game. So it seems like whether he's on or off, he's still going to create chances for us.”

“But it's been more consistent of late. I think he's found a nice chemistry with [Andre] Gasseau and Hemming, too, which certainly has helped in the last few games. Probably just him being, you know, continuing to be assertive all the time has really helped him. But it's definitely, he was good, but now he's even taking it up a notch.”

Q: Was Louka [Cloutier] as sharp against Harvard as he was against BU Friday night?



Brown: “Yeah, yes. Again, especially in the first, we really, really needed him. Both games, he was outstanding. He's really seeing the puck while he's tracking it. You don't see a lot of times where he's not finding pucks, or they're hitting him or the boards, and he wasn't even aware where it was. So his athleticism has always been good, but it feels like he's anticipating even better.”

Q: James had mentioned that you weren’t looking past Friday, but I remember you said last year you felt badly for the seniors who never got a chance to win this thing. How about now, there is a new senior class with a chance?

Brown: “It's such a fun tournament, and the history of it, of course, the local kids, but even the guys, they understand once they're at school very quickly how important it is. You know, the faculty and people around Conte Forum are saying, ‘Good luck in the Beanpot.’ People that you didn't even know were aware that we have hockey. So they feel the impact of it. And you want to experience that. It's something you want to hang your hat on and get one. So our seniors are excited for it, and the whole team is excited.”

Q: Three Bruins guys had multi-point performances. Do you feel like that carries any extra significance in this building?

Brown: “I'm sure they want to do well here. So they've been playing well for a while now. But, of course, when they come here, hopefully to their future place of employment, they want to put a good step forward and do well. So we're excited that they were comfortable in the surroundings here, and excited to make an impact. So you don't know if kids are gonna try too hard sometimes, but our guys didn't. They stayed right in the moment and played well.”

Q: Since the Providence series, your defense has given up four goals in just four games. Very impressive. What do you like from your team, from the defensive side of the puck, these last few games since that series?

Brown: "Our defense and goalie have been really sharp. I think one big reason is we're not trying too much on our breakouts. I think we're taking what's there. We're still moving it with tempo, but when there is no breakout, we've been able to use the glass or the pucks out a little bit, sometimes just live to fight another day.”

“I think our decisions that way, by the defense, have probably amped up the last few weeks. You want to make a play all the time, but sometimes there's not a play there, so you have to play it safe. So I'd say that's a big reason. And then Louka has been outstanding back there.”

Q: You mentioned the 18 shots in the first period and then [Harvard] immediately kicks off the second period with a goal. How did your team slow down that momentum?

Brown: “Yeah, they definitely had the momentum there. But I do think the bench stayed positive and said, ‘Let's get to our hockey,’ and the older guys especially recognize that we can still play better, even though it was a 3-0 period and what didn't feel like a 3-0 period. So I think the guys knew we could play better, and the response on the bench was great.”

