What BC Men's Hockey Forward James Hagens Said Following Beanpot Semifinals Victory

BOSTON, Mass. — In No. 11 Boston College men's hockey's 5-1 defeat of Harvard in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot, sophomore forward James Hagens, the Eagles' current points leader with 28 (14 goals, 14 assists), registered two goals and an assist.

Both of Hagens goals came in the first period of the game, which put BC up by three goals heading into the first intermission. His assist came in the final minute of the second period on a slapshot which was deflected by classmate — and fellow Boston Bruins' first-round draft pick — Dean Letourneau.

Dean "Dean Letourneau" Letourneau



Letourneau deflects a shot from Hagens for his first Beanpot goal! pic.twitter.com/YxXmFTWnBO — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 2, 2026

Here is what Hagens had to say after the win.

Q: Could you walk us through that give and go with Oscar [Hemming] that made it 3-0?

“I mean, it was a great play by Andre Gasseau, so he started it there. And to be able to be out there with Oscar, you know, see the things he's done, to see how he's playing, he made a great move. [He] just put it on my tape there, so I was just lucky to be there.”

Gasseau with his 100th career point 🤝 Hagens with his second goal



📺 NESN pic.twitter.com/AuUkNxQDuq — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 2, 2026

Q: Is there anything surreal about playing on this ice, knowing that obviously the Bruins drafted you this past year, and just being able to do that with a bunch of other guys on the team that have been drafted by that organization?

“Yeah, it was really a special moment to be out there, to hear the crowd. It was great. But, you know, to be able to get that win, Harvard’s a very great team, and it was a really tough game.”

Q: Not that BC needs any more motivation to win a Beanpot game, but it’s 10 years since you’ve won it. How does it feel to get to the Championship now with another chance to win it?

“Yeah, it feels great, but our minds are focused on Friday, so we’re not looking too far ahead. We’re excited right now, but it’s just being prepared for the next one.”

Q: When you consider this team last year, when you’re in your draft year, and where your team was in the standings, was there a different feel at all heading into this tournament this year, maybe able to play with a little bit more confidence?

“I think whenever you're in these moments, it's just really leaning on the older guys. Last year, being a freshman, I leaned on the guys that have been through it, the seniors, the captains on the team. So I think it was the same thing this year. We have a great leadership group, so being able to [be there] for those new guys and also for everyone else to lean on them.”

Q: Throughout the years, U-17, U-18, you set records there. We all know what you did at World Juniors. What is it about you and your game that no matter what the stage is you play really well?

“I've always been able to be surrounded by great teammates and great players, no matter where I've been. So that's the biggest thing that's gone into that, just being able to play the game I love. I’m very fortunate to be able to be here at Boston College. So it's just taking it day by day and enjoying the moment.”

Q: What does Oscar [Hemming] do that makes him such a special presence on the ice?

“Just the way he thinks the game. He plays that heavy style, so he creates ice for you. You know, when he has the puck, something good is always going to happen. He's a trusted player out there, and just to be able to be around him off the ice as well, he's an awesome guy. So he's made a huge impact for us.”

Q: At what point did you know that Dean [Letourneau] got a piece of that on the way through?

“I knew right away. I don’t know if that shot was going right in. It wasn’t too hard of a shot, but Dean, being in front with his frame and his height, it’s tough for a goalie to see around him.”

Q: You said in the preseason that you felt like you had a little bit of unfinished business with BC. How much is the Beanpot a part of that?

“It’s a huge part of that. You know, it’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to school here, just the rich history of the Beanpot, just being able to step on that ice and be part of it. It’s really special. Just grateful to be here and be in it.”

