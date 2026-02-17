Boston College Men's Hockey Sophomore Tabbed Hockey East Player of the Week

Boston College men’s hockey sophomore forward James Hagens was named the Hockey East Boston Children’s Hospital Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Over three games last week for the Eagles, the Boston Bruins’ 2025 first-round draft pick (No. 7 overall) registered five points, which has increased his point total this season to 34 on 17 goals, and 17 assists — good for first among any player in the conference.

Last Monday, Hagens tallied a pair of assists to propel BC (17-10-1, 11-7-0 Hockey East) to its first Beanpot title in a decade, and he picked up Beanpot MVP honors after the win as well.

He then scored twice over the weekend in a series split with Merrimack, including posting a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ 4-2 takedown of the Warriors on Saturday night at Conte Forum.

The Hauppauge, N.Y., native finished his first campaign on the Heights with 37 points on 11 goals and 27 assists to go along with a plus-21 rating, which helped him earn Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.

He has taken his play to another level this year, however, and is arguably the frontrunner for Hockey East Player of the Year, as well as a finalist for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award — given to the best NCAA Division I men’s hockey player annually.

Following Saturday’s victory, freshman Oscar Hemming, who recorded his first collegiate goal to win the game, spoke on the connection he is developing with Hagens and their other linemate, senior captain Andre Gasseau.

“Two skillful guys,” Hemming said. “Andre, he has taught me, like, how to just keep your composure. And James, both the guys, good, creative guys. I think we’ve got our chemistry going here with the small sample [size] we’ve got so far.”

On Monday morning, BC jumped to No. 12 from No. 14 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll.

The Eagles have six regular-season games remaining on their schedule this year, which includes three ranked opponents.

BC will play a home-and-home series with No. 10 UConn this weekend, then a home-and-home series with Boston University from Feb. 27-28, followed by stand-alone games against No. 19 UMass on March 5 and Northeastern on March 7.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 19 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan State (37)- 986, 22-6-0 Michigan (10)- 954, 24-5-1 North Dakota- 876, 23-7-0 Western Michigan- 842, 22-8-0 Quinnipiac (3)- 799, 24-5-3 Penn State- 724, 18-9-1 Providence- 693, 19-8-2 Denver- 680, 19-11-3 Minnesota Duluth- 575, 18-12-0 UConn- 538, 17-7-4 Cornell- 493, 17-7-1 Boston College- 415, 17-10-1 Wisconsin- 404, 18-10-2 Dartmouth- 381, 17-7-2 St. Thomas- 329, 18-9-3 Michigan Tech- 203, 21-10-3 Minnesota State-193, 16-9-5 Augustana- 154, 19-10-3 UMass- 123, 17-11-0 Miami (OH)- 61, 17-11-2

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 30, Maine 21, St. Cloud State 13, Bentley 9, Colorado College 1, Harvard 1, Merrimack 1, Union 1

