Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 18

Boston College men’s hockey went 2-1 in last week’s slate of games.

The Eagles defeated Boston University 6-2 last Monday night in the Beanpot championship, winning its first Beanpot title since 2016.

Boston College also split its series with Merrimack over the weekend, losing the opener 4-2 on Friday night on the road and winning the finale 4-2 on Saturday night at home.

With the performance, Boston College moved up two spots to No. 12 in this week’s USCHO poll with 415 points.

Michigan State maintained its spot as the No. 1 team with 37 first-place votes and 986 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with 10 first-place votes and 954 points, North Dakota at No. 3 with 876 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 842 points, and Quinnipiac rounded out the top five with three first-place votes and 799 points.

In total, four Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 7 with 693 points, UConn at No. 10 with 538 points, and UMass at No. 19 with 123 points.

Two additional conference teams received votes this week, but did not make the rankings. Maine picked up 21 votes, the second-most among non-ranked teams, and Merrimack had one vote.

Boston College has six more regular-season games which includes three against ranked opponents. The Eagles will play a home-and-home series with No. 10 UConn this weekend, has a home-and-home series with Boston University from Feb. 27-28, a stand alone game on the road against No. 19 UMass on March 5, and a stand alone home game against Northeastern on March 7 to wrap up the regular season.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 19 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan State (37)- 986, 22-6-0 Michigan (10)- 954, 24-5-1 North Dakota- 876, 23-7-0 Western Michigan- 842, 22-8-0 Quinnipiac (3)- 799, 24-5-3 Penn State- 724, 18-9-1 Providence- 693, 19-8-2 Denver- 680, 19-11-3 Minnesota Duluth- 575, 18-12-0 UConn- 538, 17-7-4 Cornell- 493, 17-7-1 Boston College- 415, 17-10-1 Wisconsin- 404, 18-10-2 Dartmouth- 381, 17-7-2 St. Thomas- 329, 18-9-3 Michigan Tech- 203, 21-10-3 Minnesota State-193, 16-9-5 Augustana- 154, 19-10-3 UMass- 123, 17-11-0 Miami (OH)- 61, 17-11-2

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 30, Maine 21, St. Cloud State 13, Bentley 9, Colorado College 1, Harvard 1, Merrimack 1, Union 1

Read More Hokey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: