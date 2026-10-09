Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Alaska in 2026-27 Season Opener: Game Central With Live Updates

For the first time this year, the Boston College men’s hockey team will lace up their skates for a regular-season contest.

The No. 11 Eagles are set to face the Alaska Nanooks (0-2) at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 7 p.m. ET to open their 2026-27 campaign after two exhibition games last weekend in Michigan, in which BC fell to No. 3 Michigan State, 5-2, and defeated the United States National Team Development Program, 10-1.

Season opener at Kelley Rink! pic.twitter.com/3k6X7TDOSU — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 9, 2026

Alaska dropped its first two games of the season last weekend to No. 14 Boston University by final scores of 2-1 (OT) and 4-0.

Last season did not end the way BC imagined it would, as the Eagles failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since BC head coach Greg Brown’s first year at the helm (2022-23), and there is a whole new cast of players, including some key returners, looking to right the ship.

This game marks the second all-time meeting between the Eagles and the Nanooks.

Here is all the information for the game, including live updates and analysis that will be updated before and during the contest.

Scoring Rundown

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest scoring updates]

Injury News

If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated.

Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Alaska Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Alaska Nanooks

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Series: BC leads the all-time series with Alaska 1-0.

The two teams last played on March 27, 2010, in the NCAA Northeast Regional semifinals. BC won the game 3-1 to advance to the Regional final, and would later go on to win a national championship.

Lines

[This section will be updated once the teams release their lines for the game]

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