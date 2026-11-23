After falling out of the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll from being swept by Vermont two weekends ago, Boston College men’s hockey is back in the national rankings at No. 20 this week following its series sweep of Maine on the road, which extended the Eagles’ win streak to four games.

In just a matter of eight days, BC (6-5-2, 5-2-1 Hockey East) has gone from being looked at as a mediocre squad that was being held back by injuries to a clear postseason contender in both conference play and beyond, as it has outscored opponents 15-6 over this four-game stretch.

Junior forward Dean Letourneau has been at the center of this resurgence, as he manufactured four goals and an assist with 18 shots during that span, which has increased his scoring output this season to 10 goals and six assists for 16 points, good for first, fourth, and first on the team, respectively.

Sophomore goalie Louka Cloutier has also rounded into form recently, as the netminder from Sherbrooke, Quebec, who posted his second shutout of the season in the Eagles’ 4-0 victory over the Black Bears on Friday, is now averaging a save percentage of .920 and a goals against average of 2.19.

While BC’s lines have been shuffled around quite a bit this year, in large part due to a string of injuries which occurred between the Vermont and UMass series, this weekend saw head coach Greg Brown roll out the exact same lineup in back-to-back games, both offensively and defensively.

The top forward line consists of Letourneau and winger Oscar Hemming, who pair together nicely with freshman Casey Mutryn on the right wing. The second consists of junior assistant captain Teddy Stiga centering freshman Matias Vanhanen on the left and Ryan Conmy to his right.

On defense, sophomore Luka Radivojevic, a 2025-26 Hockey East All-Rookie Team honoree who currently has a team-high 11 assists, is paired alongside freshman Matthew Grimes, while rookies Carson Woodall and Luke Schairer come out behind them as the second unit, followed by sophomores Kristian Kostadinski and Teddy Mallgrave in the third slot.

Although Brown has tested out freshman goalie Roberto Henriquez a couple of times already, Cloutier has managed to steer forward as the better starter, and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon.

Below is the full Week 9 poll.

USCHO Division 1 Men’s Hockey Poll - Nov. 23, 2026

Ranking | team (first-place votes) | record | last poll

1. Wisconsin (26) | 10-1-1 | 967 | 2

2. Michigan (20) | 11-2-0 | 965 | 1

3. Minnesota Duluth | 11-3-2 | 835 | 5

4. North Dakota | 9-3-1 | 766 | 7

5. Dartmouth (3) | 6-0-0 | 746 | 6

6. Augustana (1) | 11-0-3 | 699 | 10

7. Denver | 9-3-2 | 693 | 3

8. Quinnipiac | 9-3-1 | 658 | 8

9. Providence | 10-2-0 | 655 | 11

10. Michigan State | 7-4-1 | 634 | 9

11. Western Michigan | 8-4-1 | 525 | 4

12. Michigan Tech | 9-3-2 | 410 | 15

13. Boston University | 8-5-1 | 377 | 13

14. Miami (Ohio) | 10-4-0 | 333 | 18

15. Army | 8-2-0 | 262 | 16

16. Northeastern | 7-3-0 | 241 | 13

17. Merrimack | 7-4-2 | 207 | 17

18. Colorado College | 7-6-1 | 194 | 12

19. Vermont | 7-4-2 | 101 | NR

20. Boston College | 6-5-2 | 57 | NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 54, Omaha 49, Notre Dame 36, Union 18, Harvard 6, Yale 6, Maine 3, Bentley 1, Cornell 1, Niagara 1

This week, the Eagles will take on unranked Notre Dame on Friday at 3 p.m. ET in South Bend, Ind., and unranked Harvard on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Cambridge, Mass.

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