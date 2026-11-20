Coming off a series sweep of UMass last weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey program will head up to Orono, Maine, for a pair of conference matchups against the Black Bears on Friday and Saturday night.

Both the Eagles (4-5-2, 3-2-1 Hockey East) and Maine (6-5-1, 2-3-1) currently sit in the middle of the pack in Hockey East, with BC in fourth place and the Black Bears tied for fifth with Northeastern and UConn.

Entering last week’s home-and-home series with the Minutemen, the Eagles barely had enough bodies available to play, as only 16 skaters, not including goalies, dressed in Friday’s 3-1 takedown of UMass on the road.

BC had only one extra skater for Saturday’s win, a 4-2 triumph in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Historically, the Eagles have fared well against Maine with an all-time series record of 72-56-10, but they own a losing record of 23-35-4 as the visiting team, and both contests this weekend will be played at Harold Alfond Sports Arena.

Here is a quick breakdown of which players BC fans should be on the lookout for over the weekend.

Maine Players to Watch:

Albin Boija - Goalie

Coming off a sophomore campaign in which he captured Second Team All-American honors and was the runner-up for Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, as well as a Mike Richter Award finalist, Boija had a rough junior season in 2025-26.

He started in 20 games, going 10-7-3 with a .899 save percentage and a 2.59 goals against average (GAA) as the Black Bears went 18-14-3 and 12-11-1 in league play.

But Boija has been stellar throughout the early stages of his senior year, generating a .932 save percentage with a 1.51 GAA through nine starts, which ranks third and second in the conference, respectively.

He already has three shutouts on the year, two of which came against Hockey-East opponents, which is just one shy of his total last season.

Like BC forwards Dean Letourneau and Teddy Stiga, Boija was added to the United States Collegiate Selects roster for the 2026 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, which just proves that he is back in tip-top shape and being recognized for it.

At his best, Boija is easily one of the best netminders in all of the NCAA, and the Eagles will need to find creative ways to put the puck past the Swede.

Lee Parks - Forward

On the offensive front, Parks, a transfer from UMass Lowell, is currently leading the Black Bears in scoring with 10 points on five goals and five assists.

In his first two collegiate seasons, with the River Hawks, the Ottawa, Ontario, native posted 14 goals and 14 assists across 69 games, netting seven power-play goals.

The right winger possesses a stout frame at 6 feet 2 inches, 210 lbs., and has played alongside senior Max Scott (2 goals, 6 assists) at center and fifth-year Owen Fowler (3 goals, 3 assists) on the left wing.

Tanner Klimpke - Forward

The senior Limpke arrived in Orono after three seasons at Robert Morris in the Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) conference, where he captained the Colonials as a junior.

That year, he led the team in goals (16), assists (15), overall points (31), shots on goal (119), and game-winning goals (4) en route to All-AHA Second Team honors.

He played in 103 total games for his former program, garnering 80 points on 41 goals, including six game-winners, eight power-play tallies, and one “shorty” while recording 39 assists and 67 blocked shots.

This season, the product of Calgary, Alberta, has registered five goals and four assists for nine points with a team-high three power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

Isa Parekh - Defense

Holding down the backline for the Black Bears is the junior Parekh, a former Bemidji State Beaver who transferred after two seasons in Minnesota.

Parekh leads all defenseman on Maine’s roster with six points (2 goals, 4 assists), including 12 blocked shots, which sits just behind sophomore blueliners Loic Usereau (15) and Lukas Peterson (18).

Hailing from Nobleton, Ontario, Parekh was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 and the Preseason All-CCHA Team last season.

He skated in 35 of 38 games as a rookie, leading all defenseman with 18 points on three goals and 15 assists.

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