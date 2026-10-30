Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern: Live Updates, Analysis for Game 1
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College men’s hockey program starts its two-game home series against Northeastern Friday night in Conte Forum, which marks the start of conference play for the Eagles.
BC (1-3-1), which entered the season as the No. 11 team in the country and is now unranked, comes into the pair of league games after dropping a non-conference road series to No. 3 Denver last weekend, in which it fell in the first contest 5-2 before tying the second one 2-2 and capturing a shootout victory — which technically does not count towards anything other than morale.
The Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 Hockey East), who are the first team outside of the latest USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll, last played a game that counted on Oct. 17, when they defeated No. 20 UMass 4-1 after losing 4-1 to the Minutemen a day prior.
The Eagles lead the all-time series against Northeastern 171-63-17, but during head coach Greg Brown’s tenure, they have gone 4-7-2 against the Huskies.
Below is a live thread of the game with scoring and analysis, including injury updates, lineups, and more.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]
Injury Updates
[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]
Lines
The lines will be posted when the teams have released them on social media.
How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern [Game 1]
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies
When: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: Friday's contest will be televised on ESPN+, and Saturday's will be on NESN.
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz