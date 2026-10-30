Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern: Live Updates, Analysis for Game 1

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College men’s hockey program starts its two-game home series against Northeastern Friday night in Conte Forum, which marks the start of conference play for the Eagles.

BC (1-3-1), which entered the season as the No. 11 team in the country and is now unranked, comes into the pair of league games after dropping a non-conference road series to No. 3 Denver last weekend, in which it fell in the first contest 5-2 before tying the second one 2-2 and capturing a shootout victory — which technically does not count towards anything other than morale.

The Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 Hockey East), who are the first team outside of the latest USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll, last played a game that counted on Oct. 17, when they defeated No. 20 UMass 4-1 after losing 4-1 to the Minutemen a day prior.

The Eagles lead the all-time series against Northeastern 171-63-17, but during head coach Greg Brown’s tenure, they have gone 4-7-2 against the Huskies.

Below is a live thread of the game with scoring and analysis, including injury updates, lineups, and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Lines

The lines will be posted when the teams have released them on social media.

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Northeastern [Game 1]

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: Friday's contest will be televised on ESPN+, and Saturday's will be on NESN.

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

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