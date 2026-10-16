Greg Brown Provides Concerning Injury Update on Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Will Moore

While the Boston College men’s hockey team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, shutting out the visiting Huskies of St. Cloud State 4-0, the post-game mood was slightly dampened by a piece of unfortunate injury news for the Eagles.

Sophomore forward Will Moore, a 2025 second-round pick of the Boston Bruins who recorded 10 points with four goals and six assists in his freshman campaign on the Heights, did not suit up for Thursday’s contest after playing in BC’s first game of the year last week, and it looks like he could be out for much longer.

“He was injured,” head coach Greg Brown said after the game. “Probably doesn’t look like he’s coming back too soon. Very unfortunate.”

BC coach Greg Brown says that Bruins prospect Will Moore is going to miss time with an injury.



“Probably doesn’t look like he’s coming back too soon. Very unfortunate.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 16, 2026

In the Eagles’ 2026-27 season opener, in which they suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska Fairbanks, Moore played on the left wing of the fourth line alongside freshman Teddy Mutryn, and fellow sophomore Landan Resendes on the right.

But in Moore’s absence Thursday night, Brown had to reshuffle the lines quite a bit, although it might have played out that way regardless of if Moore had skated or not.

“They were okay,” Brown said of the lines he made for BC’s opening-night contest against the Nanooks. “I think we can be better. We’ve had a lot of different combinations during September, but we’ll still tinker with it.”

That tinkering certainly worked to some degree, as the Eagles rattled off 32 shots en route to their dominant win over the Huskies.

The most significant of those changes consisted of moving Dean Letourneau to the first line with Teddy Stiga and Will Vote, as well as switching Oscar Hemming to center on the second line with Ryan Conmy and Matias Vanhanen.

Hemming scored twice in the win and went 4-for-5 on faceoffs, while Conmy notched his first goal of the season, so it seems like Brown found some good chemistry on that second line especially.

But the loss of Moore for however long he may be out, which could be until the second half of the season, is a major blow for all parties involved, as he was poised for a breakout sophomore campaign after somewhat of a slower freshman year on the scoring front, which is fully understandable (see Dean Letourneau’s freshman-to-sophomore-year transition for evidence).

Brown did not give details on what type of injury it is, but he did mention before the season started that Moore had undergone shoulder surgery during the summer, so it seems possible that it could be re-aggravation of it.

Will have more content up soon from this morning's preseason chat with @BC_MHockey coach Greg Brown, but one small nugget of importance is that forward Will Moore (#nhlbruins) had surgery on his shoulder this offseason and hasn't been involved much in contact drills, per Brown. pic.twitter.com/gVFqBEaRWl — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) September 21, 2026

According to Brown, Moore wasn’t involved in contact drills up until the week or two prior to BC’s season-opening exhibition matchups in Michigan, but he was seemingly fine enough to start the season.

Now, his status will be up in the air for the foreseeable future.

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