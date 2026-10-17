Boston College Men's Hockey vs. St. Cloud State: Game Central With Live Updates
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After capturing its first win of the year on Thursday with a 4-0 blanking of St. Cloud State, Boston College men’s hockey will go one more round with the Huskies Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.
The No. 16 Eagles (1-1) earned the non-conference victory on the back of goalie Louka Cloutier’s 28-save shutout, including a two-goal effort from sophomore forward Oscar Hemming.
Senior Ryan Conmy potted and Dean Letourneau potted the additional goals.
St. Cloud State (1-3) is now 4-4-0 against BC in the all-time series, which dates back to the 2004-05 season.
Here is all the information for the game, including live updates and analysis that will be updated before and during the contest.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]
1st
- 2:25 | Boston College kills off the penalty and returns to full strength.
- 0:25 | St. Cloud State picks up a man advantage early as Boston College forward Dean Letourneau is called for cross checking.
Injury Updates
[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]
- Eagles forward Will Moore, a former second-round pick of the Boston Bruins, will not be available for Saturday's contest after missing Thursday's as well. BC head coach Greg Brown said Moore will likely be out for a considerable period of time, and possibly for the season, after Thursday's triumph.
Lines
How to Watch: No. 16 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Second Matchup vs. St. Cloud State
Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies
When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The game will be televised live on ESPN+.
Radio: The game can be listened to live on WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz