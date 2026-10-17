Boston College Men's Hockey vs. St. Cloud State: Game Central With Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After capturing its first win of the year on Thursday with a 4-0 blanking of St. Cloud State, Boston College men’s hockey will go one more round with the Huskies Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.

The No. 16 Eagles (1-1) earned the non-conference victory on the back of goalie Louka Cloutier’s 28-save shutout, including a two-goal effort from sophomore forward Oscar Hemming.

Senior Ryan Conmy potted and Dean Letourneau potted the additional goals.

St. Cloud State (1-3) is now 4-4-0 against BC in the all-time series, which dates back to the 2004-05 season.

Here is all the information for the game, including live updates and analysis that will be updated before and during the contest.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

1st

2:25 | Boston College kills off the penalty and returns to full strength.

0:25 | St. Cloud State picks up a man advantage early as Boston College forward Dean Letourneau is called for cross checking.

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Eagles forward Will Moore, a former second-round pick of the Boston Bruins, will not be available for Saturday's contest after missing Thursday's as well. BC head coach Greg Brown said Moore will likely be out for a considerable period of time, and possibly for the season, after Thursday's triumph.

Lines

How to Watch: No. 16 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Second Matchup vs. St. Cloud State

Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies

When: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: The game will be televised live on ESPN+.

Radio: The game can be listened to live on WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.