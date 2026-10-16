No. 16 Boston College Men's Hockey Earns First Win of Season Against St. Cloud State

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 16 Boston College Eagles (1-1) men’s hockey team picked up its first win of the season after a 4-0 victory over the St. Cloud State Huskies (1-3) on Thursday night at Conte Forum.

The two teams skated to a scoreless frame in the first period.

Boston College nearly got on the board at 16:23 after forward Matias Vanhanen found the back of the net, but the goal was called back for offsides.

Each team had at least one power play opportunity in the period. St. Cloud State had the first man advantage after Eagles forward Alex Pelletier was called for slashing at 6:04 and the Huskies went on the power play again at 8:39 after Vanhanen was called for slashing.

Boston College had one power play at 16:37 on a minor board by St. Cloud State forward Hayden Paupanekis. Eagles defenseman Quinn Beauchesne was shaken up on the hit and went into the locker room. He returned to the ice during second period warmups.

All three penalties were killed off.

Forward Oscar Hemming put the Eagles on the board 1-0 at 2:06 in the second with help from forward Ryan Conmy and Beauchesne.

In the final minutes of the second, the Eagles extended their lead with a power-play goal from Conmy, assisted by forward Will Vote and defenseman Carson Woodall.

The Eagles were on a 5-on-3 after Huskies forwards William Ahlrik and Adam Vigfusson were both called for tripping at 15:37.

Conmy’s goal sent Boston College into the second intermission with a two-goal lead.

Hemming recorded his second goal of the night at 1:07 in the third with help from Vanhanen and defenseman Teddy Mallgrave to put the Eagles up 3-0.

St. Cloud State looked to have gotten its first goal of the night from defenseman Thor Byfuglien at 10:10, but the play was reviewed and called back for offsides to keep the score 3-0.

The Huskies took their goalie out with seven minutes remaining in regulation and the Eagles capitalized with an empty netter by forward Dean Letourneau at 13:47, assisted by Vote, to cement the 4-0 final score.

Next up, Boston College and St. Cloud State play their series finale on Saturday evening at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

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