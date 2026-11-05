Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Vermont: Live Updates, Analysis for Game 1 of Series

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s hockey’s two-game series against the Vermont Catamounts begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. inside Conte Forum.

There is no doubt about it. The Eagles (2-4-1, 1-1-0 Hockey East) need to get their bearings straight if they want to have a solid chance of being a postseason contender later down the road, because their current form is simply not going to cut it.

BC split its two games with Northeastern last weekend, both of which went into overtime, despite outshooting the Huskies 97-42 overall.

That could potentially prompt a goaltender change at some point, as sophomore Louka Cloutier started both of those contests while freshman Leo Henriquez rode the bench, so that will be something to keep an eye on over the next couple of days.

On the plus side, junior Dean Letourneau has started to round back into the player he was for the majority of last season, in which he totaled the second-most points in Hockey East.

He scored twice and notched an assist in the NU series, and his first goal was the game-winner of the initial contest, which came after he was benched for the latter half of the second period.

UVM (4-3-0, 3-1-0 Hockey East), meanwhile, is coming into the series after capturing two straight league wins over New Hampshire last weekend.

Below is a live thread of the matchup with scoring, analysis, injury updates, lineups, and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this will be updated]

Lines

[Lines will be listed once they are posted as a game time nears]

How Boston College is lining up:

@BC_MHockey via X.

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Vermont, Game 1

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET and Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: Thursday's matchup will be televised on ESPN+ and Saturday's will be on NESN

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Series History: Boston College leads the all-time series 55-19-8, with a home record of 30-10-3.

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