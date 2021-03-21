Boston College To Face Notre Dame In NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament

#1 Boston College has their opponent in the NCAA tournament, and it is former Hockey East foe #4 Notre Dame. The two teams will play in the Albany, New York bracket with the winner facing the winner of Boston University and St. Cloud on the other side of the bracket. The Fighting Irish (14-13-1) earned the right to be in the tournament after the withdrawal of St. Lawrence earlier this week (per USCHO.com). They lost to Penn State in the Big Ten tournament last week.

The Eagles regular season ended unceremoniously earlier this week, with a loss to Lowell in the Hockey East semi-finals. The Riverhawks then lost to UMass in the Hockey East finals 1-0 on Saturday evening. Boston College won the Hockey East regular season title, with a 17-5-1 record, and were ranked #1 for a majority of the season. After their loss on Wednesday, North Dakota, regained the #1 ranking, which they had held for most of the beginning of the season.

The game will be next Saturday at 1pm, with television broadcast information to be released shortly. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further information on this matchup.

The full bracket is below:

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com