Boston College Wins Hockey East Regular Season Title
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team has won the regular-season Hockey East championship.
The Eagles secured the accomplishment on Friday night with Maine’s 5-1 loss to UMass.
With the title, Boston College will be the No. 1 seed in the 2025 Hockey East Tournament which is set to start next week.
All 11-teams will compete in the tournament. Seeds 6-8 will host 9-11 in the opening round on Wednesday.
After the first round of play, the top three seeds will host the winners of the opening games and the 4-seed will host the 5-seed for the quarterfinals.
The semifinals will take place on Thursday, March 20 and the title game will be on Friday, March 21, both at TD Garden in Boston
The winner of the tournament will not only win the Lamoriello Trophy, but also will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The top four seeds have been solidified, the Eagles at No. 1, Maine at No. 2, Boston University at No. 3, and UConn at No. 4.
Currently, UMass and Providence are tied for fifth with 36 points, UMass Lowell is in seventh with 30, Merrimack in eighth with 28, Northeastern in ninth with 26, Vermont in tenth with 22, and New Hampshire is in 11th with 20.
There are five games slated for Saturday and seven of the ten teams competing are still playing for seeding.
This marks Boston College’s second consecutive regular season championship and 19th in program history. The Eagles have 52 points and have a chance to reach 55 this weekend.
Boston College plays its regular season finale against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Saturday’s Hockey East Slate:
Merrimack at Boston College | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Boston University at Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | ESPN+
Providence at Northeastern | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN+
Maine at UMass | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+