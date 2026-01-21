Boston College Women’s Hockey Falls to No. 8 Northeastern in Women’s Beanpot Consolation Game

BOSTON, Mass. - It's often said that a hot goaltender is all you need in a tournament format but in The Beanpot consolation game it was not quite enough for Boston College. Senior goaltender Grace Campbell turned away 53 of Northeastern’s 56 shots but an offense that never settled in, outside of rare moments of individual brilliance and a defensive unit that failed to consistently escape the defensive end proved to be the Eagles undoing against a top-ten Huskies team.

A solo effort by Sammy Taber opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving Boston College the early lead against the run of play. The junior made her way through the neutral line, cutting between a pair of Huskies before firing a shot on the Northeastern net. Lisa Jönsson denied her first shot but couldn’t control the rebound, as Taber put it home to put the Eagles up 1-0.

In the closing minutes of the first period, Éloïse Caron found an equalizer for the Huskies after standout freshman Stryker Zablocki forced a turnover behind the Boston College net. The first year forward circled out from behind the net before firing a shot towards Grace Campbell. The Eagle netmind pushed the shot right into the waiting stick of Caron, who slotted it home to knot the game at one.

After enduring an onslaught of shots in the second period, Campbell finally conceded a second goal with two minutes remaining in the third period. Alessie Baechler, a soon-to-be Olympian for Switzerland, found Allie Lalonde open out in front. Campbell denied Lalonde’s shot but as the puck trickled free, Stryker Zablocki tipped it home from the crease to give the Huskies their first lead of the afternoon.

Her name is Stryker Zablocki, of course she had to score in the Beanpot. pic.twitter.com/d8w2Mkuxnp — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) January 20, 2026

Northeastern would strike once again in the third with under eight minutes to play. Lilly Shannon, the Huskies’ captain and leading scorer, found herself staring down the Eagles’ captain Grace Campbell. Shannon did not waste the opportunity snapping a wrister into the back of the net to double the Northeastern advantage.

With just three seconds remaining, Sammy Taber tapped home a second goal of the contest after Ava Thomas was unable to put one by Jönsson. The Eagles, needing a miracle off of the draw, came out in a unique look with all six skaters lined up across the center red line, including four to the right of the center. Emma Conner won the draw cleanly and the Eagles executed to near perfection, moving the puck to Taber at the blue line before the junior tried one extra pass to Ava Thomas, which was deflected away as time expired to seal the win for Northeastern.

Boston College fall to 10-13-1 with the loss and return to action and Hockey East play this weekend against New Hampshire, first traveling to Durham Friday evening before a Saturday home contest. Northeastern improve to 18-6-0 and remain undefeated at TD Garden, winning in each of the three seasons the arena has hosted The Women’s Beanpot Championship and Consolation game.

Read More: